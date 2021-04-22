Simba lays statement of intent with Kagera win

By MAJUTO OMARY More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The defending champions, Simba, have continued to chase the top position of the Vodacom Premier League following their 2-0 away win over Kagera Sugar yesterday.

The goals scored by Luis Maquissone and Chriss Mugalu were enough for the Msimbazi Street giants to collect all the three points in the thrilling match held at the Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera Region.

Maquissone scored from a close range in the 13th minute following a good pass from Clatous Chama and Mugalu netted in the second in the 24th minute after he was set clear by Hassan Dilunga.

The victory means Simba have now collected 55 points from 23 matches while Yanga are at the top with 57 points from 26 matches.

Simba could have scored more goals had their strikers been very keen on utilising well the clear scoring chances they had created.

Kagera Sugar applied a defensive game in the first half to allow Simba to dominate the encounter. Kagera Sugar head coach Francis Baraza admitted that his players did not play well in the first half and allowed Simba to command the game.

Advertisement

“We made mistakes in the first half before we dominated the second half and missed various scoring chances. That is part of the game as we are sure that we will do our best in the next matches,” said Baraza.

Simba’s assistant coach, Seleman Matola, commended his players for the victory despite the tight fixture.

“We have got to travel and play matches within three days, but I thank my players for the good results,,” said Matola.

Meanwhile, Mwadui FC’s survival in the Mainland Premier League is increasingly declining following their 5-1 loss to Ruvu Shooting yesterday. The results means Mwadui FC are still stuck at the bottom of the league standings with 16 points from 27 matches and mathematically they can collect the maximum 37 points if they are to win all of their remaining matches.

The victory has improved Ruvu Shooting’s position in the league log as they are now placed sixth with 37 points. Ruvu Shooting’s goals were scored by Edward Manyama in the 16th before Shaaban Msala scored in the 37th and David Richard added the third goal in the 48th.

Ruvu Shooting’s fourth goal was scored by Abdulrahman Mussa in the 76th before Msala scored again in the 82nd. Mwadui FC’s lone goal was scored by Mohammed Hashim in the 57th.

The team head coach Salhina Mjengwa admitted the defeat in the encounter, saying that it was due to the mistakes made by his players.

“We did mistakes and punished. We allowed our opponent to dominate the encounter while our defenders failing to mark well Ruvu Shooting players,” said Mjengwa.

Ruvu Shooting head coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa thanked his players for the best performances in the encounter.

Mkwasa said players deserve compliments for the best show in the encounter and collect the important points that made the team to improve two positions.

“We played well in the match. We did our best in the encounter and manage to score many goals. I urge my players to maintain the spirit in the next matches,” said Mkwasa.



