TFF clarifies why Samatta not included in Stars squad for Fifa Series

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has said the national team (Taifa Stars) skipper, Mbwana Samatta, is out of the team because the player had requested so ahead of the inaugural Fifa Series 2024 friendlies.

There have been mixed feelings on Samatta’s exclusion from the team that will play against Bulgaria on March 22 and later against Mongolia on March 25.

According to the statement issued by TFF Information officer Clifford Ndimbo, Taifa Stars interim head coach accepted Samatta’s request.

Apart from Samatta, the team will also miss the services of Young Africans (Yanga) defender Dickson Job and Simba attacking midfielder Mzamiru Yasin.

Also, on the list are Beno Kakolanya (Singida FG), Sospeter Banyana, Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam FC), Abdulmalik Zakaria (Namungo), Cyprian Kachwele (Vancouver FC, Canada), and Abdi Banda, who plays for Richardson Bay of South Africa.

All the dropped players featured in the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals held in Ivory Coast.

The team’s new faces include Yanga striker Clement Mzize, who was left out for the Afcon finals, Abdul Suleman alias Sopu (Azam FC), Kennedy Juma (Simba), Yahya Zayd (Azam FC) and goalkeeper Aboutwalib Mshery of Yanga.

The team’s full squad is formed by goalkeepers, Aishi Manula (Simba), Kwesi Kawawa (Syrianka FC, Sweden), while defenders are Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ibrahim Hamad (Yanga); Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma (Simba); Novatus Dismas (Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine); Miano Danillo (Villena), and Haji Mnoga of Aldershot Town, England.

Midfielders are Feisal Salum ,Zayd (Azam FC), Mudathir Yahya (Yanga), Morice Michael (RFK Novi Sad, Serbia), Himid Mao (Tala'ea El Gaish SC, Egypt), and Tarryn Allarakhia of Wealdstone, England.

According to the fixture, Taifa Stars will play their first match on March 22 against Bulgaria and another against Mongolia on March 25.

Aside from Tanzania, other countries given the chance are Algeria, South Africa, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea and Central African Republic.