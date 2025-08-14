Equipping teachers who shape girls’ futures in Tanzania

By Doreen Dennis

In many parts of Geita, and indeed Tanzania, girls continue to face barriers rooted in cultural misconceptions, seeing menstruation as a source of shame, an illness, or even a moral failing. These deeply ingrained beliefs often limit girls’ education, well-being, and broader participation in society.

Around mining communities, these challenges are heightened, with young girls at risk of missing school simply because the topic remains shrouded in silence.

I first saw this up close while visiting schools near our mine. The girls I met were bright, articulate, and full of potential. Yet, there was a subtle hesitation; fewer hands raised in class, less participation in school clubs, and a tendency to let boys take the lead in group activities.

These were not signs of a lack of ability, but of a system that too often sidelines girls at a critical stage of their development. Geita is a growing hub, supplying Tanzania with gold and other strategic resources, and these young women are well-positioned to be among its future leaders. But without targeted support, there is potential for risks.

Nationally, the statistics echo what I have seen locally. According to the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (TDHS) of 2010, girls in rural areas are more likely than boys to drop out before completing secondary school, often due to early marriage, teenage pregnancy, or household responsibilities.

The Ministry of Education’s 2022 Basic Education Statistics report shows that while gender parity has improved in lower primary, disparities remain at higher levels, with fewer girls progressing into advanced studies in science, technology, and leadership pathways.

One of the most effective ways to break this cycle is to equip the adults in girls’ lives, teachers, parents, guardians, and community leaders, with accurate information and practical tools.

An empowered teacher can transform a girl’s shame into confidence.

A caring parent can challenge family taboos. A head teacher who creates safe spaces can keep girls in school throughout the month.

This year, from July 29 to August, Geita hosted a four-day workshop on menstrual health grounded in this principle. Co-convened by Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML), the Geita Municipal Council, and local school staff, the training brought together 129 teachers— from both Geita Town Council and Geita District Council.

Unlike conventional lectures, these sessions were hands-on and interactive, focusing on menstrual hygiene management (MHM), myth-busting, and teaching methods that foster open and supportive dialogue in classrooms.

They addressed not only biology, but also the social and emotional pressures girls experience.

As part of the initiative, GGML supported the distribution of 570 boxes of sanitary pads (equivalent to 80,000 sanitary pads) to 57 schools under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework.

The relevance of this intervention is underscored by national data. According to the UNESCO Puberty education and menstrual hygiene management report, 2014, roughly 10 percent of girls in Sub-Saharan Africa miss school during menstruation.

In Tanzania, insufficient access to water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities affects attendance, with poor facilities contributing to absenteeism and significantly lowering school performance. One study in Northern Tanzania found that 16 percent of girls missed at least one school day due to menstruation-related barriers.

Health risks also persist; difficulties in managing periods safely increase vulnerability to infections and hamper educational outcomes.

Further progress is reflected in the government’s most recent national guidelines issued in May 2025, which mandate safe, private spaces in schools and public buildings for menstrual management and allocate funding for sanitary supplies. This signals growing national recognition of menstrual health as a matter of equity, education, and dignity.

Global evidence confirms this connection. The World Bank reports that girls who miss three to four school days per month due to menstruation fall significantly behind academically, undermining their confidence and future prospects.

This context makes doubling down on teacher training a sensible and strategic priority. When teachers are confident and informed, they become catalysts for change.

They bring facts into classrooms and model openness. They help boys to see menstruation as normal, and girls to feel supported, not isolated. One trained teacher reaches dozens of students; dozens of teachers reach thousands of families.

Of course, schools alone are not enough. Menstrual health must extend into homes and community spaces. The dialogue needs to be expanded into parent-teacher meetings and youth forums. Community leaders must be ambassadors for correct information. Only then can we dismantle taboos that hold back half our country’s potential.

Menstrual hygiene is not just a public health topic. It is an education issue, a gender equality issue, and an economic development issue. Addressing it requires sustained collaboration and investment.

As Tanzania moves towards better infrastructure, stronger policies, and digital learning, we must not forget that education starts with empathy, acceptance, and accurate knowledge. Equipping adults to support girls during menstruation fortifies the foundation of an inclusive and thriving society.