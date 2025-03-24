Faces and the traces they leave on our souls

Life is a stream of faces—appearing, disappearing, leaving their silent imprints on us. One day, a face enters our world, warming us with a smile, comforting us with a gaze, anchoring us with a voice. And then, as quietly as it arrived, it vanishes. Time takes everything away, one by one. Faces fade, voices grow distant, hands slip into emptiness. We think we forget, but the soul remembers. Because some faces remain, even when they are gone.

We meet people and believe they will stay. We imagine the moments shared will last forever. But faces, like fleeting shadows, appear for a moment and then dissolve into the past. A face that once felt like home may, one day, become a stranger’s reflection. A name that once lingered on our lips may eventually go unspoken. People try to forget what they no longer have, but feelings—they remain.

Some faces leave marks, while others simply pass through. Some stir something deep within us, shifting the landscape of our hearts. Some arrive like storms, shaking us to our core. And some come in silence, leaving just as quietly, only to resurface years later in an old song, a familiar scent, a place we thought had forgotten them. We may move on, but not everything moves with us. Some faces linger in the quiet corners of our memory, waiting for the right moment to return.

The human soul is like an ocean—endlessly shifting, carrying the weight of everything it has known. Eyes grow accustomed to certain faces, seeking them in crowds, longing for them in solitude. Then, one day, they are gone. And in their place, only an echo remains.

Losing a face is sometimes like losing a part of yourself. You try to keep going, pretending nothing has changed, but the absence is louder than the presence ever was. You reach out instinctively, but the hand you used to hold is no longer there. All that remains is the ghost of a face you once knew.

Yet, some losses bring understanding. We grow from what we lose. Every absence teaches us something new, though the lessons are often painful. Because even when faces disappear, our souls continue their silent conversations with them.

Even the most permanent faces in our lives—the ones we believe will always remain—can fade. Family, friends, the ones who shaped us… Even they are not immune to the tides of time. The strongest bonds can loosen, the dearest voices can grow faint. But even when presence fades, love does not. Even when a hand we once held is gone, the warmth of it never truly leaves.

One day, we look back, and some faces are blurred. But what they made us feel, how they touched our hearts—those things never vanish. Because we do not collect faces; we collect emotions.

So, don’t resent the passing of faces. Life teaches us through their arrival and departure. Some will be unforgettable; some will fade. But all of them will leave something behind.

And then, one day, we look into the mirror and realise that our own face has changed. We, too, have become a fleeting presence in someone else’s past. We, too, have turned into a ghost in someone’s memories. But what does it matter? If we touched someone’s heart, if we left even a small warmth in their soul, then we truly existed.

The hardest truth is knowing that some faces will never return. Some hands will never be held again; some voices will never be heard again. That is when we understand how precious they truly were. The ones who once stood beside us will, one day, live only in our memories.

And perhaps the greatest pain is not in losing a face but in watching it fade from sight, knowing it will never return.

Sometimes, a memory will fill our eyes with tears. A photograph, a song, the corner of a familiar street… They were once here. And now, they are not.

Yet, even as faces disappear, love remains.

And love… is never forgotten.





With Love and Respect,

Burak Anaturk.



