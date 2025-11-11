How agricultural extension services can enable our nation to feed itself

By Fatuma Kweka

Smallholder farmers are among the hardest-working people in the world. Yet too often, the gap between growing more and earning more comes down to one critical factor: access.

Access to quality farm inputs like seeds and fertiliser is just as important as access to the right knowledge at the right time.

Without clear guidance, even the best inputs cannot deliver their full potential. An improved maize variety may promise higher yields, but if a farmer does not know the right spacing, planting techniques or fertiliser application, the harvest may fall short.

This is where agricultural extension services come in.

Extension services are no longer optional

Climate change is disrupting rainfall patterns, pests and diseases are evolving faster, and food demand is steadily rising with Tanzania’s growing population.

Farmers can no longer rely solely on traditional farming methods or guesswork; they need timely, field-proven, practical guidance to adopt and thrive.

Extension services provide exactly that. By translating research into real-world practices, they help farmers make informed decisions, whether it’s choosing a seed variety that performs well through a drought, adjusting planting techniques for better yields, or learning sustainable soil management.

Without this bridge, investments in improved inputs or new technologies risk falling flat.

Demoplots as a cornerstone of extension

The Government of Tanzania has already recognised that strong extension is central to agricultural growth.

In the 2023/2024 plan, the Ministry of Agriculture committed to strengthening extension capacity by establishing 100 demo plots and 28 model farms, producing seeds for local use, and expanding training opportunities for 2,000 farmers and 725 extension officers.

Scaling impact in agriculture requires collaboration; no single actor can achieve this alone.

Organisations like One Acre Fund, where I work, are complementing this vision by also investing in demo plots at the community level.

This year, as a pilot, 26 demo plots were established across different regions, allowing farmers not only to receive training in groups but also to learn informally as they passed by and observed new techniques in action.

These plots are managed together with model farmers who are equipped with improved seeds and practices to demonstrate what is possible on their own land.

We work hand in hand with model farmers to ensure learning is community-driven and that knowledge continues to spread well beyond the boundaries of each demo plot.

The ripple effect

As we see it, extension work begins with trust. Our extension teams that work alongside farmers in the demo plants, are trusted sources of knowledge and support.

They train farmers near our local dukas and continue to assist those who purchase inputs whenever questions arise or guidance is needed.

Studies by FAO show that where agricultural training is available, farmers consistently report improved yields, better soil health, and more resilient farms.

What starts as a single demo plot can influence dozens of households, each adopting new seeds, soil practices, or planting methods. Over time, this sharing culture becomes self-sustaining with farmers relying on one another for advice.

Equipping model farmers and extension teams with the right skills and resources is a solid foundation for a culture in which extension is viewed, not as an external service, but as a community-driven practice.

In this way, demo plots are training tools and catalysts for long-term behaviour change and culture building in agriculture.

A call for deeper partnerships

To sustain and scale this progress, partnerships will play an important role. Partnerships with input suppliers can significantly reduce the cost of establishing demo plots, especially when they help finance or supply the inputs.

One Acre Fund aims to link 51 demo plots to extension officers across Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa and Njombe.

With 40 extension officers, this could grow to 2,000 demo plots. Support from the right partners would not only reduce the costs of setting up demo plots but also give seed and fertiliser companies valuable visibility, as their products are showcased directly to thousands of farmers.

Equally, as the government establishes new demo plots, there is an opportunity to partner with organisations such as One Acre Fund, which are already running similar initiatives.

Joint planning and knowledge sharing can accelerate impact and ensure consistency in farmer training nationwide.

Industry players can make learning a habit. As farmers make a habit of regularly visiting these plots, attending trainings, and experimenting with new techniques; they become lifelong learners.

That mindset and knowledge implementation, joined with quality farm inputs, is what drives lasting prosperity in farming communities.



