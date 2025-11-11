Mwinyi charts course for second term

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Monday, November 10, 2025 inaugurated the 11th House of Representatives, outlining key priorities and a new direction for his government’s second term, pledging to uphold reconciliation and form a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Dr Mwinyi said the new administration would focus on enhancing discipline, patriotism, professionalism, and integrity while addressing practices that undermine good governance.

Delivering his address before the House on Monday, November 10, 2025, Dr Mwinyi said the government he will form aims to advance major development plans and consolidate gains achieved during his first term.

He said the second-term government will ensure that economic growth is driven by strong productive sectors, increased investment opportunities, improved access to capital, and effective participation of the private sector.

“Among other measures, the government will maintain inflation below five percent annually, increase GDP growth from seven to 10 percent per year, create 350,000 new jobs, and raise household incomes,” he said.

Peace and national unity

In his 50-minute speech, delivered from 11:35 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., Dr Mwinyi emphasised that maintaining peace and unity remains the cornerstone of national development.

“It is my firm commitment to continue uniting the people of Zanzibar, regardless of race, religion, gender, origin, or political affiliation,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi assured that inclusivity would guide appointments and access to opportunities in public service.

“I will honour the spirit of reconciliation and am ready to implement it through the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) in accordance with the 1984 Zanzibar Constitution,” he declared.

Public service and integrity

Dr Mwinyi said his government will continue improving the working environment for public servants, providing training, work tools, and better incentives to boost efficiency.

“We shall reinforce patriotism, discipline, and accountability within the public service by strengthening systems that ensure integrity, ethical conduct, and performance,” he said.

He added that the Office of Government Operations Security (GOS) would coordinate and monitor discipline across public institutions to ensure accountability becomes a lasting culture.

The President reaffirmed that the government will continue to fight corruption, economic sabotage, and unethical conduct within the civil service.

Blue economy

Dr Mwinyi said the second-term administration would scale up efforts to strengthen the blue economy and accelerate growth.

“The government plans to increase the number of tourists visiting Zanzibar from 800,000 to 1.5 million and raise the average daily spending per tourist from $418 to $506. We also aim to increase annual visitors to Pemba from 200,000 to 300,000,” he noted.

He announced plans to build two large fishing ports at Ngalawa in Unguja and Shumba Mjini in Pemba and to procure modern fishing vessels.

Productive sectors

Highlighting the significance of agriculture to food security and rural livelihoods, Dr Mwinyi said the government will modernise the sector through technology and structural reforms.

“The government will establish a national food reserve by renovating four warehouses and constructing silos with a capacity to store 60,000 tonnes at once,” he said.

He added that digital systems will be introduced to simplify cooperative registration and management, ensure reliable markets, and encourage cooperatives to invest in the Tanzania Cooperative Bank.

Infrastructure development

Dr Mwinyi said key transport projects during the period would include the construction of the 48-kilometre Tunguu–Makunduchi Road, the 12-kilometre Fumba–Kisauni Road, the 43.5-kilometre Mkoani–Chake Road, and 12 kilometres of tourism access roads in Nungwi.

He added that the number of passengers passing through Zanzibar airports is expected to rise from 2.14 million to 2.82 million to increase revenue and employment opportunities.

Urban planning and housing

The President said 4,715 housing units will be completed in Chumbuni as part of the ongoing residential development projects.

“We will prepare a comprehensive housing policy to promote orderly settlements and urban aesthetics. The goal is to increase the share of residents living in planned urban areas from 18 percent in 2025 to 40 percent,” he said.

Economic empowerment

Through the Zanzibar Economic Empowerment Authority (ZEEA), the government will disburse Sh100 billion in loans and provide financial management training to entrepreneurs.

Youth employment

Acknowledging the rising demand for jobs, Dr Mwinyi said the government will invest in skills development and on-the-job training to equip young people with self-employment opportunities.

Science and technology

He said the administration will prioritise science and technology to accelerate economic transformation and improve social services.

“The government will strengthen the digital economy, enhance access to new technologies, and invest in ICT infrastructure, including the construction of world-class technology hubs,” Dr Mwinyi said.

He added that digital innovation would be promoted as a driver of efficiency in government operations, service delivery, and research.

Social services

Dr Mwinyi said the government will continue improving social services such as education, health, and clean water.

“To enhance access to education, we plan to construct 2,000 classrooms in 29 multi-storey primary and secondary schools, increase student loan beneficiaries from 8,870 in 2024 to 20,000, and recruit 7,691 new teachers,” he said.

Vulnerable groups

He pledged to continue protecting the rights and welfare of vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, women, children, and the elderly.

“The government will promote decent employment opportunities for persons with disabilities and ensure their full participation in national development,” he said.

Information and communication

The government, Dr Mwinyi said, will improve access to quality information across radio, television, newspapers, and digital platforms and establish a digital city within the Fumba investment zone.

Revolution and union

Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed that the Zanzibar Revolution and the Union with Tanzania remain vital foundations of national progress.

“The government will continue translating the revolution’s ideals into action and strengthen cooperation with the Union government,” he said.

Culture, arts and sports

He said the government will construct two centres for cultural heritage and arts development in strategic locations in Unguja and Pemba, and continue improving sports infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of House members, Mfenesini representative Machano Othman Said commended Dr Mwinyi’s achievements, saying his re-election with 74 percent of the vote reflected public confidence in his leadership.

Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla urged continued support for Dr Mwinyi’s leadership, saying “the positive signs witnessed in the past term should inspire collective effort in the new one.”