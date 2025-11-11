Why newly elected MPs need to look beyond party politics

Dar es Salaam. The 13th Parliament officially begins today, marking the start of a new legislative cycle following the October 29 General Election.

A total of 272 constituency MPs and 115 Special Seats women MPs will take their oaths at the National Assembly, forming a legislature in which the ruling CCM holds an overwhelming majority.

The commencement of parliamentary business comes at a time when public expectations are high.

Tanzanians across the country are watching to see whether their representatives will embrace a style of leadership centred on national interest or whether partisan politics will continue to dominate policy debates and lawmaking.

But President Samia Suluhu Hassan, during her victory acceptance on November 1, said she would hold a meeting with opposition parties to meet and share their manifestos following last month’s elections.

“I have received requests from all the parties I contested against. They have asked to meet me and present their manifestos. I have agreed. I will meet them and pick good ideas from each to include in our CCM implementation agenda for 2025–2030,” she said.

Sixteen candidates contested in the presidential race. President Hassan’s statement came during a speech that also focused on stability, and inclusive governance.

She added that the move is intended to ensure that valuable proposals from across the political spectrum are considered during the government’s planning and delivery process.

“We must ensure that good ideas, regardless of where they come from, are not left behind.”

As such, while Members of Parliament enter the House through political parties that shaped their campaigns and provided platforms for their election, analysts stress that Parliament itself is not an extension of party ideology.

Rather, it is a national institution whose overriding purpose is to safeguard and advance the interests of all citizens regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking to The Citizen, a political analyst and lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, said a key challenge of the previous parliaments was the perception that MPs often gave priority to party loyalty during debates.

According to him, this weakened public engagement with parliamentary proceedings.

“People felt that Parliament was defending party ideology more than discussing their problems. Many voters stopped following the sessions because they believed their MPs were speaking for their political parties and not for them,” he said.

Dr Kyauke emphasised that the public has sent MPs to Parliament not as party messengers but as representatives of their communities.

“You are elected to be a voice of your constituency. That cannot happen when your first instinct is to protect party positions instead of addressing people’s day-to-day struggles.”

Dr Kyauke believes the new Parliament will regain significance only if MPs consciously give priority to issues that affect their constituents, access to social services, unemployment, stalled development projects and concerns about the cost of living.

“Parliament becomes meaningful when citizens can point to tangible results. If debates reflect real community needs, public trust will return.”

Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) underlined that political parties are merely vehicles used to access Parliament, but once sworn in, MPs carry a different mandate.

“A party is a channel. But Parliament is a national platform. The moment an MP walks into the Chamber, they are no longer serving party headquarters, they are serving the people,” he told The Citizen.

Prof Ussi cautioned MPs against entering the Chamber with the mindset of “defending the party at all costs”, noting that such an approach undermines the very essence of representation.

“Party politics should stop once you step inside Parliament. Parliament is for national dialogue, not partisan competition.”

Prof Ussi also urged MPs to demonstrate independence of thought, saying voters expect to see leaders who are confident enough to speak in the interest of their people rather than in anticipation of approval from party structures.

“Citizens elected them, not party secretariats.”

Prof Ussi’s position was echoed by another political scientist, Dr Paul Loisulie from the University of Dodoma (Udom), who believes that the credibility of Parliament depends on how MPs argue, not how passionately they defend their political sides.

“What matters in Parliament is not the volume or excitement of debate. What matters is logic,” he said.

Dr Loisulie emphasised that Tanzania’s parliamentary tradition should evolve into one where MPs evaluate arguments based on merit, not political origin.

“Ideas should be assessed by their value, not by who presented them. Listening is a sign of maturity. A good idea remains a good idea even if it comes from the other side.”

Dr Loisulie expressed concern that emotional loyalty to political parties sometimes clouds judgment, turning Parliament into a space for entertainment rather than constructive engagement.

“Parliament is not a place for showmanship. It is a place for critical thinking and problem-solving.”

Dr Loisulie noted that the country expects the new Parliament to focus on policies and proposals that genuinely improve the lives of citizens, especially in sectors such as education, health, social welfare and economic growth.

Another analyst, Dr Richard Mbunda of the University of Dar es Salaam, said Tanzanians will be looking for leaders who respect the trust placed in them during the election period.

He reminded MPs that their victory was not a privilege but a responsibility earned from the electorate.

“MPs spent months asking citizens to trust them. Now that they have been elected, the trust must be honoured through action,” Dr Mbunda noted.

He warned against the temptation of prioritising personal or party interests at the expense of the electorate.

“Any MP who places party or personal ambition above the people risks betraying the very foundation of representative democracy.”

Dr Mbunda added that voters expect MPs to act as a bridge between community needs and national policies and laws.

“Every contribution made in Parliament must be grounded in the reality of the constituency. MPs carry people’s challenges, and with those challenges come people’s hopes.”

Dr Mbunda said that the credibility of the new Parliament will be defined not by how many speeches are delivered, but by how many real issues are resolved.

Today’s opening will also feature key early businesses, the election of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the appointment of the new Prime Minister.