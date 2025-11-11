Yanga go top, but coaches say there’s plenty of time

Dar es Salaam. As defending champions, Young Africans (Yanga) are at the summit of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League standings, but coaches have said it is too early to predict the winners of this year’s season.

Yanga have earned 10 points from four matches, winning three and drawing one.

Their strong start has placed them ahead of arch-rivals Simba, who sit second with nine points from three matches, one game fewer than Yanga. The early-season table underscores the league’s competitiveness.

Mbeya City, Dodoma Jiji, and Mashujaa each have eight points from six matches, showing several clubs are keeping pace with the traditional front-runners.

Singida Black Stars, JKT Tanzania, and Fountain Gate have seven points apiece, while Tanzania Prisons, Pamba, and Namungo sit mid-table with six points each.

Further down, Azam FC, Mtibwa Sugar, and Coastal Union are on five points, with Tabora United and Kinondoni United struggling at the bottom with three points each.

Despite Yanga’s top spot, Singida Black Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi urged caution. “It is impossible to predict the winner this season given the current trends.

“We have played only a few matches, some teams three, others four, and some six. Let’s wait until all teams have played the same number of matches; only then can we see the true trend, ”said Gamondi, who also serves as the interim head coach of the Tanzania National Football team, Taifa Stars.

Gamondi believes the league still holds plenty of surprises, with several clubs likely to bounce back as the season progresses. Similarly, KMC head coach Marcio Maximo emphasized that the league is still in its early stages.

“The season has just begun, and it is impossible to predict the winner before at least 10 matches have been played. With 30 matches in total, trends only start to become clear after the tenth round,” said the Brazilian tactician.

Maximo noted that the small differences in matches played between teams, two or three games, are insufficient to draw conclusions.

Maximo also highlighted the potential impact of the upcoming mid-season player registration window, which could significantly alter the standings.