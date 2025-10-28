Standing on the edge of a decisive moment

The October 29 General Election in Tanzania serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between democracy and stability.

Across Tanzania, anticipation is rising. Political campaigns, which had gripped the nation for months, draw to a close on October 28.

Promises, expectations, and uncertainties mix in equal measure in a country that has for over four decades taken this decisive march.

The nation closely monitors the unfolding events, cognizant of the significance of each word, action, and decision in this pivotal chapter.

Role of media

Media, as the fourth estate, plays a crucial and multifaceted role in election coverage, shaping how citizens access information, form opinions, and ultimately make electoral decisions.

Our role doesn’t stop at just covering news. In such historical moments that shape a country’s future, the media shows voters what is at stake and enlightens the government on issues that matter most to citizens.

The government relies on us to help maintain stability, just as citizens look to us for context and clarity on issues that may seem uncertain or unclear.

Through investigative and analytical reporting, the media is supposed to hold candidates, political parties, and electoral institutions accountable. In the Tanzanian setting, there is still room for improvement in making public accountability more effective and not a matter of political will.

Mwananchi Communications Limited, through its main titles, Mwananchi and The Citizen, has always been at the forefront in the call for accountability and good governance.

Through public interest journalism (also known as solutions journalism), we address issues that matter most to Tanzanians and are integral to their very survival.

It is under this common understanding of the role of the media where a line should be drawn. Media is not supposed to be partisan or the friend of the government or any political party.

To maintain our independence, we must remain nonpartisan, especially during an election year, because our credibility, public trust, and democratic function depend on neutrality.

It is under such broader principles of integrity that any journalist who expresses an interest in any elective political post is required to step aside from practicing journalism. This is the level of professionalism and integrity that is associated with this field.

When media remains neutral, citizens can rely on us for truthful, verified information and not undermine our credibility or erode our confidence.

Upholding principles of democracy is non-negotiable. Our role is not to distort the flow of information. We are expected to help citizens access balanced, credible, and accurate information that will help them make the right decisions, including electing the next government.

In a world of mis/disinformation and perforated quality checks, it becomes riskier and easier for audiences to access content that is polarized, risking inflaming tensions and deepening political divides, especially in a volatile election period.

We have always talked about peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and respect for differing views. That remains the standard for any progressive country.

Civic rights in Tanzania

The right to vote and participate in public/civic affairs is a constitutional right enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution, which reads, “Every citizen of the United Republic is entitled to take part in matters pertaining to the governance of the country, either directly or through representatives freely chosen by the people in conformity with the procedures laid down by law.

The same Article lays down the fundamental rights to vote in political elections (suffrage) and participate in governance.

As a young nation with a demographic dividend, Tanzania is poised to be the emblem of progress in Africa. Where we fall short is in realizing and harnessing the future of this youthful population.

More than 65 percent of our population is under the age of 35, placing the youth at the centre of Tanzania’s civic and political future.

The participation of young Tanzanians in civic engagement needs to evolve beyond traditional political spaces like voting and party membership. The art of nation-building today can be carried out in different ways, both physically and digitally.

When it comes to addressing the issues that matter most to the youth, such as unemployment, limited political participation, or representation only exacerbates the situation.

Therefore, as Tanzania heads to the polls, we need to understand what is at stake and the type of future we want to build for generations to come.