The rise of extravagant weddings and the pressure to impress

Let’s talk about weddings in East Africa—Tanzania included—because, oh boy, have they evolved! What used to be a cosy celebration of love, family, and maybe one too many plates of pilau has now turned into a full-blown Hollywood production.

And if you’re not careful, you might end up selling your kidney to pay for it.

Take the upcoming wedding of Hamisa Mobetto and Aziz Ki, for example. These two are not just getting married; they’re throwing a three-day extravaganza that’s already breaking the internet.

Their wedding invite, titled “Road to MissaKi2025,” is so detailed it could pass as a movie script. Dowry payment? Check. Nikkah ceremony? Check. Grand reception? Double-check. Honestly, I’m half-expecting them to announce a world tour next.

But here’s the thing: while we’re all here gawking at the glitz and glamour, we need to ask ourselves—are weddings in Tanzania (and beyond) losing their chill in the pursuit of showbiz?

Let’s face it: weddings are no longer just about the couple or their families. Nope, they’re about us—the audience.

Every detail, from the colour of the tablecloths to the angle of the “I do” kiss, is meticulously planned to make sure it looks good on Instagram.

It’s like couples are saying, “Hold on, let me tilt my head for the perfect shot before I say ‘I do.’”

Social media has turned weddings into a competition of who can out-glitz the next person. The hashtag, the filters, the drone shots—it’s all about creating that viral moment.

But while we’re busy double-tapping, let’s not forget that the essence of a wedding is love, not likes. Let’s get real for a second: weddings are expensive. Like, sell-your-goat-and-maybe-your-car expensive.

With multi-day events, luxury venues, and designer outfits, the cost of saying “I do” can leave couples saying “I don’t” to their bank accounts.

For many, the pressure to host a wedding that will be the talk of the town (or at least the talk of IG) leads to taking on debt.

Imagine starting your marriage with a mountain of bills—it’s like saying “for richer or poorer” and immediately choosing “poorer.”

And let’s not forget the guests. If you’ve ever had to buy a new outfit, contribute to the wedding gift, and maybe even chip in for the henna night, you know that attending a wedding can feel like crowdfunding someone else’s dream.

Weddings in East Africa have always been about community. It’s the aunties dancing their hearts out, the neighbours pitching in to cook, and the kids running around trying to steal cake.

But as weddings become more extravagant, there’s a risk of losing that communal vibe. When the focus shifts to impressing strangers on the internet, the personal touches that make weddings meaningful can get lost.

A perfectly curated Instagram post can’t replace the joy of eating your mama’s pilau or dancing with your cousins until your feet hurt.

It’s time to take a step back and remember what weddings are really about. They’re not about how many people you can impress or how many likes you can get.

They’re about celebrating love, family, and community.

Imagine a wedding where the food is prepared by loved ones, the music is provided by local artistes, and the decorations are handmade by friends and family.

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting a beautiful celebration, let’s not lose sight of what truly matters.

To all couples planning their big day: remember, your wedding doesn’t have to be extravagant to be meaningful.

After all, the most beautiful weddings are the ones that come from the heart.