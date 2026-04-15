US and Tanzania: From first trade winds to global supply chains

By Ben Kazora

In 2026, the United States marks 250 years of independence—a milestone that reflects not only its founding, but its evolution into a global economic power shaped by trade, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

What is less widely recognised is that one of America’s earliest global trade relationships began along the East African coast—within what is today the United Republic of Tanzania.

Early foundations: A forgotten trade corridor

In the early 19th century, American merchant vessels sailed thousands of miles to engage with East Africa. At a time when the United States was still defining its global identity, this was a deliberate expansion into new markets.

Tanzania’s coastal economy—historically anchored by Zanzibar—served as one of the most important commercial gateways in the Indian Ocean. The region exported cloves, copal, and other high-value commodities that were in strong demand across global markets.

By 1837, the United States had established one of its first diplomatic missions in Africa in this region. This early engagement reflected a principle that continues to define economic success today: long-term growth is built by identifying and investing in emerging corridors before they fully mature.

Disruption and dormancy

Global trade systems shifted significantly in the late 19th century. Colonial restructuring redirected commercial flows, limiting direct US engagement with the region.

Following Tanzania’s independence and union in 1964, trade resumed within a modern framework, but at relatively modest levels. The relationship remained largely centred on primary commodities, with limited value addition or industrial integration.

The introduction of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in 2000 provided renewed access to US markets. However, utilisation remained below potential, constrained by infrastructure, industrial capacity, and market positioning challenges.

A strategic inflection point

Today, the global economic landscape is undergoing another transformation—one defined by supply chain realignment, energy transition, and technological competition.

As the United States enters its next 250 years, it is prioritising supply chain security and strategic resource partnerships. Tanzania, in parallel, is emerging as a highly consequential—yet under-leveraged—player in this new economic order.

The country’s resource profile is particularly significant:

• Tanzania holds one of the world’s largest graphite resources, ranked approximately fifth globally—an essential input for lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles

• It possesses the second-largest known helium reserves globally, critical for medical imaging, aerospace systems, and semiconductor manufacturing

• It is home to the largest rare earth element deposits in Africa, which are vital for clean energy technologies, advanced electronics, and defence applications

These assets place Tanzania firmly within the backbone of 21st-century industrial systems.

Then and now: A strategic parallel

The current moment mirrors the early foundations of US–Tanzania engagement:

• In the 19th century, the United States engaged the region to access globally demanded natural resources and trade routes

• Today, the United States has an opportunity to engage Tanzania for access to strategic minerals that underpin the modern energy and digital economy

The difference lies in scale and consequence. What was once a commercial relationship has the potential to evolve into a strategic economic partnership.

From commodities to value chains

Modern US–Tanzania trade is no longer defined by isolated transactions. The opportunity lies in building integrated value chains:

• Tanzanian graphite supporting US-aligned electric vehicle and battery manufacturing ecosystems

• Rare earth elements contributing to advanced manufacturing, clean energy systems, and defence supply chains

• Helium reserves supporting critical sectors including healthcare and aerospace

• Agricultural products transitioning into premium, branded goods for US consumers

Global precedents demonstrate what is achievable. Chile has leveraged lithium to become central to the EV supply chain. Australia has repositioned itself as a key rare earth supplier to Western markets. Qatar has translated natural gas reserves into long-term geopolitical influence.

Tanzania stands at a similar inflection point—with the added advantage of a historical relationship with the United States that predates many contemporary partnerships.

Aligning for the next 250 years

As the United States reflects on 250 years of progress, it is also making forward-looking decisions about where to anchor its future growth.

The alignment between the United States and Tanzania is clear:

• The United States requires reliable, diversified sources of critical minerals and strategic inputs

• Tanzania offers significant resource depth, geographic positioning, and a stable trajectory for economic expansion

• Both nations share a foundation of engagement that can be scaled into a modern, structured partnership

The opportunity is to transition from:

• Historical trade to strategic economic alignment

• Resource extraction to value-added industrial ecosystems

• Episodic engagement to long-term institutional collaboration

Rebuilding a strategic corridor

Nearly two centuries ago, American ships arrived on Tanzania’s shores driven by opportunity and foresight.

Today, that same corridor presents a far greater opportunity—one that extends beyond trade into shaping the future of global industry, energy systems, and technological leadership.

As the United States marks its 250th year, this is not simply a moment for reflection. It is a moment to recognize that one of its earliest international trade relationships may also be one of its most strategically relevant for the future.

The question is no longer whether this partnership matters.