When journalism meets activism

In Tanzania, as in many parts of the world, the role of journalism is evolving. Traditional reporters once prided themselves on neutrality, presenting facts without injecting personal opinions or agendas.

Today, the line between journalism and activism is increasingly blurred. Citizens demand accountability not only through the stories reported but also through visible advocacy for change.

This raises a pressing question: when journalists become activists, do they strengthen democracy, or do they risk undermining the credibility of the media?

At its core, journalism is about informing the public, shining a light on injustice, and holding power to account. Activism, by contrast, is about pushing for a particular outcome. In practice, the two can overlap.

When a journalist exposes corruption, advocates for marginalised communities, or campaigns against harmful policies, they may simultaneously inform the public and push for change.

In a society like Tanzania, where certain issues have historically been under-reported, this overlap can be both tempting and necessary.

Yet, the risks are real. Audiences rely on journalists to provide accurate, unbiased information. When reporting becomes intertwined with personal or organisational advocacy, readers may question the motives behind a story.

This can create distrust, not just in the individual journalist but in the media institution itself.

Once trust is eroded, even factual reporting may be dismissed as opinion or propaganda, which weakens the democratic function journalism is meant to serve.

Social media has intensified this tension. Platforms like X, Facebook, and TikTok encourage journalists to cultivate personal brands and engage with audiences directly. Many reporters share their views, express outrage, or join campaigns online. While this can build visibility and demonstrate passion, it also exposes journalists to accusations of bias.

The speed and reach of social media amplify mistakes, misinterpretations, and perceived partisanship. In Tanzania’s digital landscape, where public discourse is vibrant but polarised, maintaining credibility while engaging as an individual citizen has become increasingly challenging.

The question of boundaries is also generational. Younger journalists entering the profession are more comfortable merging reporting with advocacy, seeing it as part of their responsibility to society. They may champion climate change, gender equality, or civic participation while covering related issues.

Veteran reporters, meanwhile, often emphasise a strict separation between reporting and activism, arguing that impartiality is the bedrock of public trust.

Both perspectives have merit, but the challenge lies in finding a balance that preserves credibility without stifling moral responsibility.

So, how should the line be drawn? One approach is transparency. Journalists who engage in activism should be clear about when they are reporting and when they are advocating. Disclosing affiliations, personal views, and conflicts of interest allows audiences to make informed judgments about content.

Another approach is institutional guidance: newsrooms can establish policies defining acceptable forms of advocacy and outlining clear editorial boundaries.

This ensures consistency and protects the organisation’s reputation even when individual reporters feel compelled to take a stand.

Training and professional development are also key. Reporters need skills in ethical decision-making, distinguishing fact from opinion, and assessing the consequences of advocacy on public perception.

In Tanzania, professional bodies such as the Media Council of Tanzania and the Tanzania Editors Forum can play a pivotal role in supporting journalists navigating this complex terrain.

Guidance, mentorship, and discussion forums can help reporters understand the stakes and make informed choices.

Ultimately, the debate over journalism and activism is not about silencing journalists but about strengthening trust. In a media environment under scrutiny, credibility remains the most valuable currency.

Activism that undermines impartiality can damage this currency, but responsible advocacy that is transparent, ethical, and clearly distinguished from reporting can enhance public engagement and amplify impact.

The challenge lies in managing perception and maintaining integrity while responding to societal needs.

The evolving role of journalists in Tanzania reflects broader global trends. Activism is not inherently incompatible with journalism, but it requires deliberate boundaries, ethical rigour, and a commitment to transparency.

As Tanzanian journalism continues to navigate this tension, the ultimate question remains: how can the press engage meaningfully with social issues while preserving the trust of the public? The answer will shape not only the reputation of individual media outlets but the strength of democracy and civic dialogue in the country.

The line between journalism and activism may be blurry, but navigating it with care, ethics, and transparency ensures the media continues to serve as a mirror, a watchdog, and a catalyst for positive change.