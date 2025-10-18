24th Kilimanjaro International Marathon launched in Dar

Dar es Salaam. The 24th edition of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager International Marathon was officially launched in Dar es Salaam on Friday, setting the stage for one of Tanzania’s most anticipated sporting and tourism events.

The colourful launch ceremony, held at the Johari Rotana Hotel, marked the official start of preparations for the 2026 marathon, which will take place on March 22, 2026, in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

Speaking during the launch, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila, represented by Ilala District Commissioner, praised the marathon for its consistency and contribution to sports tourism over the years.

“The Kilimanjaro Marathon has become a model event that others should emulate. It has maintained excellence for 24 years while working closely with the government,” he said.

He noted that the event has nurtured Tanzania’s athletic talent, citing Alphonce Simbu, the Tokyo World Athletics Championships winner, as one of the athletes who rose to prominence after competing in the Kilimanjaro Marathon.

“It’s through this marathon that athletes like Simbu gained experience competing against international runners. His success should inspire more young Tanzanians to take part,” he added.

Chalamila described the marathon as the country’s biggest sporting event and a major tourism draw, attracting over 13,200 runners and a similar number of spectators from more than 60 countries.

“This is not just a race—it’s an international event that brings together thousands of potential tourists. It also boosts the local economy, as businesses in Moshi and nearby towns thrive during the marathon period,” he said.

The RC commended the event’s sponsors for their continued support.

The main sponsor is Kilimanjaro Premium Lager (42km Full Marathon), while YAS sponsors the 21km Half Marathon and CRDB Bank the 5km Fun Run. Supporting sponsors include Kilimanjaro Water and TPC Sugar, with partners such as GardaWorld Security, Toyota Tanzania, Columbia Sportswear, Simba Cement, and ALAF Limited. Official suppliers include Salinero Hotel, Kibo Palace Hotel Arusha, and Keys Hotel Moshi.

He encouraged both runners and spectators to use the marathon season as an opportunity to explore Tanzania’s world-renowned attractions, including Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, and Zanzibar.

On her part, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) Marketing Director Khensani Mkhombo expressed pride in sponsoring the marathon through Kilimanjaro Premium Lager for 24 consecutive years—making it one of the country’s longest-running sponsorships.

“We are proud to have supported this event for nearly a quarter of a century. It promotes Tanzanian tourism, culture, and unity,” she said.

Mkhombo announced that registration opens on October 20, and participants can register via the official website www.kilimanjaromarathon.com or through Mixx by YAS. She encouraged early registration to avoid disappointment, as entries are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

She also promised runners and visitors a vibrant weekend filled with entertainment and cultural experiences around Moshi during the marathon period.

Meanwhile, YAS Corporate Communications Manager Christina Murimi reaffirmed her company’s commitment to supporting the event for the 11th consecutive year.

“YAS is proud to return as the official sponsor of the Kilimanjaro Half Marathon. This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering communities, developing talent, and promoting health and tourism, all powered by our 4G and 5G technology,” Murimi said.

The marathon, organized by the Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited, will be hosted at the Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU). Wild Frontiers Events will handle inbound travel and international marketing for the race.