Afroil, SAS Logistics hail Ngwata after Coastal Classic podium

Dar es Salaam. Leading Tanzanian oil marketing company Afroil Investment Limited and SAS Logistics have hailed cyclist Boniface Ngwata after his third-place finish in the 2026 Vodacom Coastal Classic, describing the result as a sign of growing potential in Tanzanian cycling.

Ngwata, who rides for team Matambuu, was the only Tanzanian to finish on the podium in the men’s 109-kilometre race from Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam to Bagamoyo.

He finished behind Ugandan winner Charles Kagimu and Jordan Schleck, in a race that attracted cyclists from Tanzania and several other countries.

The result provided Ngwata with another opportunity to test himself against international competition and further demonstrated the potential of Tanzanian riders when given access to competitive events and sustained support.

For Afroil and SAS Logistics Matambuu, Ngwata’s performance was particularly significant as the companies have been supporting his development as part of their wider commitment to cycling and youth talent.

Afroil Managing Director Hilmy Ahmed said the company was proud of Ngwata’s performance, adding that his result showed Tanzanian cyclists could compete strongly against riders from other countries.

“Afroil is proud of Boniface Ngwata and what he has achieved. His performance at the Coastal Classic shows that Tanzanian cyclists can compete strongly against riders from other countries when they receive the necessary support and opportunities,” Ahmed said.

Ngwata’s Coastal Classic podium came shortly after another impressive performance at the Pedal Pursuit Training Race, where he won the men’s Elite and U23 category in 2:45:30.

The 102-kilometre race, organised by the Cycling Association of Tanzania, attracted 59 riders in the men’s category and has emerged as an important platform for identifying and developing local cycling talent.

More than 10 cyclists who have emerged through the program have gone on to represent Tanzania at the World Championships in Rwanda, underlining the importance of competitive grassroots events in developing the sport.

The two firms have also supported Ngwata during the national cycling championships in Dodoma as part of its continued involvement in his development.

Ahmed said the company’s support was not focused solely on individual results but was part of a broader effort to create opportunities for young people through sport.

“We believe supporting sport is also supporting young people, talent development and communities. Our commitment is to continue working with cyclists such as Ngwata and supporting platforms that give Tanzanian athletes the opportunity to develop and compete at a higher level,” he said.

Building a stronger cycling pathway

Afroil and SAS Logistics are also working to strengthen the development of cycling talent in Tanzania by supporting riders and exploring ways of creating a more structured pathway for young cyclists.

One of the long-term plans is to contribute to the establishment of a cycling training centre that would identify promising young riders and provide them with structured training and development opportunities.

Ahmed said the objective was to move beyond supporting individual cyclists and help establish a system capable of producing riders who can compete nationally and internationally.

“The long-term goal is to ensure cycling development is supported by a proper system. We want talented young people to be identified early and given the opportunity to develop their abilities,” he said.

The initiative will require wider private-sector involvement, with Afroil calling on banks, businesses and other stakeholders to support the development of cycling infrastructure and talent.

The companies believe stronger partnerships between the private sector, cycling authorities and other stakeholders could provide the financial and technical resources needed to build a sustainable development structure for the sport.

Afroil is also among the partners supporting the Nyerere Cycling Tour, which began in Dar es Salaam on October 5 and is scheduled to finish in Butiama on October 14 after covering about 1,500 kilometres.

The tour combines cycling with social initiatives in education, health, environmental conservation and community development, with more than 200 cyclists from Tanzania and other countries taking part.

For Afroil, the involvement reflects its broader commitment to using sport as a platform for community development while supporting athletes beyond individual competitions.

Ngwata’s Coastal Classic podium adds to a growing list of encouraging performances by Tanzanian cyclists and provides another indication of the opportunities available when local talent is backed by corporate partners.

Ahmed said the company would continue supporting Ngwata and other initiatives aimed at strengthening cycling in the country.