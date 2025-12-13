Arusha to host National Rally Championship final in January 2026

Dar es Salaam. The final round of the National Rally Championship (NRC) is now scheduled to take place next year in January in the Arusha region. The event, dubbed the Arusha Guru Nanak Motor Rally, was originally set for November 9 but had to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Speaking to The Citizen, Arusha Motorsport chairman Goodluk Mariki confirmed that preparations are underway for the highly anticipated finale, which is expected to feature 15 of the country’s top rally drivers. Currently, three driver, Ahmed Huwel, Randeep Singh, and Waleed Nahdi are locked in a tight contest for the championship title.

After four intense rounds, Huwel from Iringa leads the standings with 105 points, followed by Singh of Dar es Salaam on 88 points, while Nahdi sits third with 80 points.

The trio has dominated the season, keeping fans on the edge of their seats and setting the stage for a fiercely competitive finale.

According to NRC regulations, the winner of the final leg will earn 30 points, the runner-up 25 points, with points decreasing progressively for subsequent positions.

This system keeps the championship mathematically open, though Huwel currently holds a commanding advantage.

For Huwel, the upcoming rally could mark a historic season. Having already secured two major victories this year in the Morogoro and Arusha NRC rounds, he only needs to finish the Guru Nanak Rally to reclaim the national title he first won in 2007.

His consistent performances and strong podium finishes throughout the campaign have given him a 17-point cushion over Singh.

Driving a Toyota Yaris Gazoo, Huwel has also become a symbol of the sport’s evolving technological landscape, challenging the long-standing dominance of Subaru and Mitsubishi vehicles.

A win—or even a top-five finish—would confirm his championship triumph, effectively ending the two-decade reign of the traditional rally giants and highlighting a new era in Tanzanian motorsport.