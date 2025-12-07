Azam FC outclass Simba, end their perfect League run

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC delivered one of their most complete performances of the season as they stunned Simba SC 2–0 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, halting the Reds’ perfect start and snapping a six-match unbeaten streak in this fixture.

In a match charged with intensity, precision, and tactical discipline, Azam proved sharper, hungrier, and more decisive when it mattered most in the match played on December 7, 2025.

Both sides entered the clash determined to strengthen their league positions, and despite numerous chances created in the opening 45 minutes, neither team managed to find the breakthrough. Still, fans at the packed stadium witnessed a high-intensity, quality contest that lived up to its billing.

Simba came into the encounter boasting a 100 percent record after winning all four of their opening fixtures, a run that has now come to an abrupt end.

Azam’s victory not only derailed Simba’s early-season momentum but also reaffirmed the Chamazi giants as serious contenders in the title race.

Azam forward Japhet Kitambala was a constant menace, tormenting Simba’s backline with three powerful headers, all brilliantly stopped by the outstanding Yakoub Suleimani, who emerged as Simba’s best performer despite the loss.

Eventually, Kitambala found his moment in the 82nd minute, finishing off a well-orchestrated move after an excellent pass from Nassoro Saadun. Moments later, Idd Nado punished a defensive blunder to double the lead and seal a memorable victory for Azam.

Simba’s attacking midfielder Elli Mpanzu stood out for the Reds, producing two thunderous shots, one in each half that rattled the woodwork and nearly changed the complexion of the match.

His efforts, however, were not enough to save Simba from their first defeat of the campaign.

The victory is particularly significant for Azam, who had managed only one win and three draws in their previous four league outings this season.

It also marks their first win over Simba in recent meetings, following last season’s 2–2 draw that played a role in Simba losing the championship to Yanga by four points.

Before the clash, Simba had gone six straight league games without defeat against Azam, a run dating back to October 27, 2022.