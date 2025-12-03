Azam, Singida brace for fierce League clash after Caf setbacks

Dar es Salaam. After demanding and disappointing outings in the CAF Confederation Cup, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars return to domestic duty tonight in what promises to be a tense and high stakes Mainland Tanzania Premier League encounter at the Azam Complex.

Both teams enter the fixture carrying the weight of continental setbacks. Azam FC, under Congolese tactician Florent Ibenge, endured a difficult campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, losing both group stage matches.

They first fell 2–0 away to Maniema Union in Kinshasa, DR Congo, before suffering a narrow 1–0 home defeat to Moroccan giants Wydad Club Athletic at the New Amaan Complex.

The losses not only dented their continental ambitions but also exposed weaknesses that require immediate attention if the team is to regain confidence.

Singida Black Stars also faced their share of challenges on the continental stage. The Tanzanian representatives opened with a 2–0 defeat to Algeria’s CR Belouizdad before steadying themselves with a 1–1 draw against South Africa’s Stellenbosch FC, also at the New Amaan Complex.

Although they returned with a valuable point, the team still carries a sense of unfinished business as they shift focus back to the Premier League. Tonight’s match, scheduled to start at 9 pm, is expected to be one of the most competitive fixtures of the week.

Both sides are determined to recover and reposition themselves favourably in the league standings. Azam FC currently sit in 15th place with five points from three matches, an unfamiliar position for a club of their stature. Singida Black Stars are in 11th place with seven points from the same number of fixtures.

Despite their struggles in continental competitions, Azam’s domestic form under Ibenge remains steady. The ice cream makers have recorded one win and two draws in the league, remaining unbeaten and showing signs of resilience that could prove crucial tonight.

Singida Black Stars, guided by experienced Argentine coach Miguel Gamondi, have been slightly more impressive with two wins and one draw so far.

JKT Tanzania currently lead the league with 16 points from nine matches, but both Azam and Singida know that a victory tonight could significantly close the gap and reshape their early season ambitions.

Historically, the statistics heavily favour Azam FC. The two clubs have met seven times since 2020, with Azam winning six of those encounters.

Singida Black Stars have managed only one victory against the Chamazi based side, a record Gamondi is determined to challenge.