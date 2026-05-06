Brela urges athletes to register intellectual property to unlock income

Dar es Salaam. The Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (Brela) has urged Tanzanian sportsmen and women to register their intellectual property rights as a strategic step toward generating sustainable income and protecting their innovations.

The call was made during a one-day seminar on intellectual property and sports held in Dar es Salaam, which brought together key stakeholders from across the country’s sports ecosystem.

The workshop aimed to equip participants with knowledge on how intellectual property (IP) can be applied within the sports sector to enhance both personal and institutional growth.

The seminar was organised as part of activities marking World Intellectual Property Day 2026, under the theme “Intellectual Property and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate.”

The initiative reflects Brela’s broader mandate to promote awareness and protection of intellectual property for socio-economic development.

The workshop attracted a wide range of participants, including representatives from sports associations, regulatory bodies, and institutions such as the Fair Competition Commission (FCC), the Copyright Society of Tanzania (Cosota), the National Sports Council (NSC), and sports journalists.

Speaking during the seminar, Brela’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Loy Mhando, emphasised the importance of athletes and sports stakeholders recognising the value of their intellectual assets. He noted that many athletes possess commercially viable brands, images, and innovations but fail to benefit financially due to a lack of awareness and registration.

“This is an important opportunity for our sportsmen and women to understand that their talents, brands, and innovations are valuable assets. When properly registered and protected, they can generate income and contribute significantly to personal and national economic growth,” said Mhando.

He added that Brela remains committed to supporting stakeholders through education and simplified registration processes to ensure more Tanzanians benefit from intellectual property rights.

National Sports Council (NSC) Chairman, Leodegar Tenga, commended Brela for organising the seminar, describing it as timely and crucial for the development of sports in the country. He urged athletes, clubs, and sports administrators to take the issue seriously.

“This is a wake-up call for our athletes and sports stakeholders. Intellectual property is a key component in modern sports business. I encourage all sportsmen and women to take advantage of this knowledge and ensure their rights are protected,” said Tenga.

The seminar also highlighted the legal frameworks governing intellectual property in Tanzania, including patents, trademarks, and business names, all of which are managed by Brela.

Participants were further encouraged to collaborate with relevant institutions to ensure their creative works, brands, and innovations are safeguarded and monetised effectively.