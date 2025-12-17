Dar City to face stern test at BAL finals in South Africa

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s basketball champions, Dar City, are bracing themselves for a demanding test as they prepare to compete in the final stage of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), scheduled to take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Dar City secured their place at the continental showpiece after receiving a wild card, following a strong third-place finish in the East Division of the Road to BAL qualifiers.

Their qualification marks another major milestone for the fast-rising club, which has established itself as a dominant force in Tanzanian basketball over the past three seasons.

At the BAL finals, Dar City will be up against some of the most experienced and decorated clubs on the continent. Among their opponents are defending champions Petro de Luanda of Angola, Tunisia’s Club Africain, Egypt’s powerhouse Al Ahly, Senegalese side ASC Ville de Dakar, and Rwanda’s APR.

Other teams competing at the final stage include FUS Rabat of Morocco, Lagos Legends from Nigeria, Al Ahly Ly of Libya, Jeunesse Club d’Abidjan of Ivory Coast, and Johannesburg Thunders of South Africa, making the competition one of the most competitive editions in BAL history. Records show that Petro de Luanda have qualified for their sixth BAL season, the most appearances by any club since the league’s inception, underlining their consistency and pedigree at the continental level.

Meanwhile, Club Africain of Tunisia, Lagos Legends, Jeunesse Club d’Abidjan, and Johannesburg Thunders will be making their BAL debut, adding fresh excitement to the tournament. Several of Dar City’s rivals bring vast BAL experience.

Al Ahly were crowned champions in 2023, while Libya’s Al Ahly Ly finished as runners-up in the 2024 edition.

APR of Rwanda and FUS Rabat previously reached the quarterfinal stage, while ASC Ville de Dakar have also progressed beyond the group phase in past appearances.

In a notable shift, Tunisia will be represented by Club Africain for the first time in BAL history.

Despite facing elite opposition, Dar City head into the tournament with confidence built on sustained domestic success.

Since their debut in Tanzania’s basketball scene in 2023, the club has enjoyed a remarkable rise. They have won two betPawa National Basketball League (NBL) titles and consistently challenged at the highest level of local competition.

In 2023, Dar City lifted the Dar es Salaam Basketball League (BDL) title and finished fourth in the NBL. The following year, they captured the NBL crown and placed third in the BDL.