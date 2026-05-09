2026 FIFA World Cup to kick off with star studded music celebrations

The opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to blend football and entertainment on a global stage, with African stars Tyla and Rema joining an international line up of performers for the tournament’s opening ceremonies.

South African breakout star Tyla will perform in both Mexico City and Los Angeles, making her one of the main attractions of the World Cup launch celebrations. Nigerian hitmaker Rema is expected to take the stage in Los Angeles alongside global stars including Katy Perry, Future, Lisa and Anitta.

The tournament officially begins on June 11 at Estadio Azteca where Mexico will face South Africa after an opening ceremony featuring J Balvin, Maná and Tyla.

In Canada, fans will also experience a separate opening celebration on June 12 at BMO Field before the country hosts its first ever home World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Canadian music stars Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Jessie Reyez are among the scheduled performers.

According to Gianni Infantino, the ceremonies are meant to showcase the culture and identity of each host nation while connecting fans around the world through football and music.