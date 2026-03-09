Barker vows to sharpen Simba SC’s scoring edge

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Steve Barker has admitted that his team needs to improve their finishing, after the Msimbazi giants secured a 2-0 victory over B19 in the CRDB Federation Cup at Major Isamuhyo Stadium last Saturday.

Barker said the issue of missing clear scoring opportunities has been persistent in recent matches, including encounters against Dodoma Jiji and Yanga, where his forwards failed to capitalize on numerous chances.

“During this match, and in several others, our players created many opportunities but failed to finish effectively. It is something we must address,” Barker told reporters after the game. “The technical bench will work on improving finishing so that in the next match we make better use of the chances we create.”

Despite these concerns, Simba dominated the match against the Championship Division side and booked their place in the round of 16 of the domestic knockout tournament.

The team controlled possession early and forced B19 to defend deep within their half.

The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when striker Inno Loemba opened the scoring, calmly finishing after receiving a well-weighted pass from Libase Gueye.

The goal capped a series of attacks that had troubled B19’s defense.

B19 attempted to reorganize after conceding but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Simba’s superior experience and ball control allowed them to maintain the lead comfortably heading into the second half.

The winning goal came in the 76th minute from midfielder Clatous Chama, who was sent clear on goal by Elie Mpanzu and calmly slotted the ball home, securing the team’s progress to the next round.

Following the defeat, B19 head coach Twaha Beimbaya blamed defensive mistakes and a lack of discipline for the loss. “We made several errors that Simba exploited.

They are a strong team with experienced players, and when given space, they punish you,” said Beimbaya.

Barker, while praising his players for the win, reiterated that the focus ahead will be on converting chances more efficiently.

“We had opportunities to score more than two goals. Our finishing must improve if we are to compete for the trophy,” he added.