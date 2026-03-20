Big blow for Yanga as Dube, Mwenda join injury list ahead of Mtibwa clash

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania Premier League leaders Young Africans (Yanga) will look to striker Emmanuel Mwanengo to lead their attack when they face Mtibwa Sugar on March 21, 2026 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 4pm, comes at a challenging moment for the Jangwani Street giants, who are grappling with a growing injury list that has sidelined several key players across the squad.

Yanga’s attacking options have been severely weakened following confirmation that their dependable striker Prince Dube will miss the encounter. The Zimbabwean forward sustained an injury during their previous league outing against TRA United at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, a match that ended in a goalless draw.

Dube’s absence compounds an already difficult situation in the striking department. The team is also without Clement Mzize, who is currently recovering after undergoing surgery, while Laurindo “Depu” Aurelio remains sidelined after picking up an injury in the clash against Azam FC.

With three recognised strikers unavailable, the responsibility now falls heavily on Mwanengo to deliver in front of goal as Yanga seek to maintain their position at the top of the league standings.

The injury concerns extend beyond the forward line, further complicating matters for the technical bench. Key defender Dickson Job has been ruled out for more than two months, dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive stability. Shadrack Boka is also unavailable and is expected to be out for at least two weeks as he continues his recovery.

In addition, Israel Mwenda sustained an injury in the same match against TRA United, while Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad is nursing an injury picked up during the Azam FC encounter. Edmund John also completes the list of unavailable players, leaving Yanga with limited options as they prepare for the crucial fixture.

A source within the club admitted that the situation is far from ideal, especially given the demanding schedule the team has faced in recent weeks.

“It is a blow to us because all those players are part of the first-choice squad. However, we have no option but to continue with the league programme as scheduled,” the source said.

“We must maintain our standards despite the challenges. The players are also experiencing fatigue due to the tight fixture, but we believe those available will step up and deliver.”

Despite the setbacks, Yanga remain determined to secure maximum points against Mtibwa Sugar, a side known for its resilience and ability to frustrate bigger teams.

The encounter is expected to test Yanga’s squad depth and character, with Mwanengo likely to play a pivotal role in leading the attack. His performance could prove decisive as the defending champions aim to bounce back from their recent draw and strengthen their grip at the summit of the league table.