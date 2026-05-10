Chama renewal talks yet to start as Simba contract nears expiry

Dar es Salaam. The contract of Simba attacking midfielder Clatous Chama is now just one and a half months away from expiry, with negotiations over a possible extension yet to begin.

Chama has been one of Simba’s standout performers in recent weeks and his impressive displays have even attracted attention from the government. Just days ago, the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, revealed that his ministry had started exploring the possibility of granting the player Tanzanian citizenship.

Makonda said the move was influenced by Chama’s stunning goal against Young Africans S.C. in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League clash played on May 3, 2026, at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

“Because of that beautiful goal by Chama, the ministry has started looking into procedures for granting him citizenship with the aim of adding value and strength to our national team. Chama has shown great quality and has adapted well to the changing demands of the game,” said Makonda.

The minister added that Chama’s success at both Simba and Yanga highlights his impact on Tanzanian football.

“Fortunately, Chama has played for both of these giant clubs. He proved himself at Yanga and he is also doing well at Simba. So if a proposal reaches the Prime Minister’s office, it should be seen as part of the wider effort to build a stronger sporting image for Tanzania,” he added.

Despite his strong performances, sources close to Simba SC say the midfielder signed only a six month contract and still has just over a month remaining on his current deal.

So far this season, Chama has scored three goals and registered three assists for Simba while also collecting four Man of the Match awards.

A source within the club said Chama’s future will depend on the technical bench’s recommendation and the outcome of negotiations between both parties.