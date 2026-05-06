Chama strike keeps Simba on Yanga’s heels

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC kept their title hopes alive with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over JKT Tanzania in a Mainland Premier League encounter played at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium today, May 6, 2026, ensuring they remain firmly in pursuit of league leaders Young Africans SC.

The match, played in a tense atmosphere, saw Simba rely on a moment of quality from their experienced midfielder Clatous Chama, whose decisive goal in the 53rd minute proved enough to separate the two sides at the final whistle.

Simba entered the match knowing that anything less than a win would dent their chances of catching arch-rivals Yanga at the top of the standings. From the outset, the Msimbazi Street giants showed urgency, dominating possession and pushing forward in search of an early breakthrough. However, JKT Tanzania’s disciplined defensive setup frustrated Simba’s attacking efforts in the first half.

Despite creating a few promising opportunities, Simba were unable to find the back of the net before the break, with JKT’s backline holding firm and limiting clear-cut chances. The first half ended goalless, leaving Simba with work to do in the second period.

The breakthrough finally came eight minutes after the restart. Chama, known for his composure and technical ability, capitalised on a well-worked move to slot the ball past the JKT goalkeeper, sending Simba fans into celebration. The goal injected renewed confidence into Simba, who continued to press forward in search of a second.

JKT Tanzania, however, did not sit back. They responded with a series of counter-attacks and came close to equalising on a few occasions, but Simba’s defence stood strong to protect their slender lead. The match grew increasingly tense in the closing stages, with both sides battling intensely in midfield.

Simba managed the game professionally in the final minutes, slowing the tempo and maintaining possession to deny JKT any clear chances of a comeback. When the final whistle blew, Simba had secured a crucial three points in their quest to keep pace with Yanga.

The victory sees Simba remain second on the league table with 46 points, just five behind leaders Yanga, who sit on 51 points. Both teams have played 21 matches, setting up an exciting title race as the season progresses.

With momentum on their side, Simba will now shift focus to their upcoming fixtures, knowing that consistency will be key if they are to close the gap at the top. Meanwhile, JKT Tanzania will look to regroup after a spirited performance that ultimately yielded no reward.