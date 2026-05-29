Serengeti Boys set for historic U-17 AFCON final against Senegal

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national under-17 team, the Serengeti Boys, will face Senegal in the final of the CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after both sides survived tense penalty shootouts in Thursday’s semi-finals in Rabat, Morocco.

The historic final will be played on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, kicking off at 10pm Tanzania time.

Tanzania reached the final for the first time in the country’s history after edging Egypt 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Senegal also needed penalties to overcome hosts Morocco, winning 7-6 after the match ended 1-1 in normal time.

The final now sets up an intriguing clash between one of the tournament’s surprise packages, Tanzania, and Senegal, a nation widely recognised for producing some of Africa’s finest young football talent.

The Serengeti Boys have emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the competition. Having already secured qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, Tanzania’s triumph over Egypt has elevated the team’s campaign to historic levels.

The semi-final against Egypt was a tightly contested affair, with both teams showing tactical discipline and defensive organisation throughout the match.

Egypt nearly snatched victory late in the second half when Daniel Tamer unleashed a powerful strike, but Tanzania goalkeeper Haji Abdallah produced an excellent save to keep the scores level.

With neither side able to find the breakthrough after 90 minutes, the match was decided by penalties.

Tanzania held their nerve from the spot, converting four of their five penalties to seal a memorable victory and spark celebrations among players and supporters.

Despite the defeat, Egypt ended the tournament with pride after reaching their first semi-final since 2003 and also qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Senegal’s journey to the final proved even more dramatic as they knocked out hosts Morocco in front of a passionate home crowd.

The Young Lions of Teranga took the lead in the first half through Mouhamed Wagne, who reacted quickest to score from close range after Morocco goalkeeper Rayan Yaakoubi had initially saved an effort from Souleymane Commissaire Faye.

Morocco fought hard for an equaliser and finally found one deep into stoppage time when Ismail El Aoud converted on the rebound after his penalty had first been saved by Senegal goalkeeper Assane Sarr.

The match proceeded to a tense penalty shootout, where both goalkeepers made crucial interventions.

However, Sarr eventually emerged as Senegal’s hero as the West Africans secured a 7-6 victory to book their place in the final.

Morocco will now meet Egypt in the third-place playoff on Monday, June 1, 2026, at the CMVI-T8 Stadium in Rabat. The match will kick off at 10pm Tanzania time.

The third-place playoff offers both teams an opportunity to finish their campaigns on a positive note, while Tanzania and Senegal will battle for continental supremacy in the final.

For Tanzania, the match represents a golden opportunity to win their first-ever CAF U-17 AFCON title and further cement the country’s growing reputation in youth football.

Senegal, meanwhile, will be aiming to strengthen their standing as one of Africa’s leading football development nations.