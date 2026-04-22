Cristiano Ronaldo could make history by playing alongside his son

Ronaldo Jr has developed through elite academies, including spells at clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, following his father’s career path. His rapid progress has fuelled expectations that he could soon make the leap to senior football.
While a full promotion is yet to be confirmed, plans are reportedly being explored for him to train with the first team as part of a gradual transition.
For Ronaldo, now in the latter stages of his career, the prospect of playing alongside his son has long been a personal ambition—one that could soon become reality.