Cristiano Ronaldo could make history by playing alongside his son

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon share the pitch with his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., in what would mark a rare father-and-son moment in top-level football.

Reports indicate that Al Nassr FC are considering promoting the 15-year-old to the senior squad, potentially as early as next season.

The teenager, who currently plays in the club’s youth ranks, has impressed with his performances and goal-scoring ability.

Ronaldo Jr has developed through elite academies, including spells at clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, following his father’s career path. His rapid progress has fuelled expectations that he could soon make the leap to senior football.

While a full promotion is yet to be confirmed, plans are reportedly being explored for him to train with the first team as part of a gradual transition.