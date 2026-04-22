How food vendors will benefit from Samia’s new plan

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued five key directives to government ministries aimed at strengthening and formalising Tanzania’s food vending business in a move intended to expand its contribution to the economy and improve working conditions.

The directives focus on improving access to credit, designating proper trading spaces, promoting clean cooking energy, expanding health and nutrition education and strengthening business skills among vendors.

Speaking yesterday at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the Association of Food Vendors, popularly known in Kiswahili as Umalita, President Hassan said food vendors play an essential role in supporting daily life and productivity across the country.

“Many people engaged in major economic activities depend on being well-fed in order to work effectively. We must therefore prioritise and empower this group,” she said.

She directed the President’s Office–Regional Administration and Local Government to identify and allocate dedicated areas for food vendors in collaboration with regional and district authorities.

She said the sites should be properly planned, equipped with infrastructure and open to investment in modern facilities.

On energy use, the President instructed the Ministry of Energy to promote wider adoption of clean cooking solutions among vendors, citing both environmental and health considerations.

She noted that earlier misconceptions, including doubts about food quality, had slowed uptake.

“Public understanding is improving and vendors must adapt as the government advances these reforms,” she said.

The Ministry of Health was tasked with strengthening nutrition awareness and encouraging enrolment in universal health insurance schemes.

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups was directed to work with stakeholders to provide training on access to capital and business management.

The Ministry of Finance was urged to maintain supportive policies and a conducive environment to ensure vendors benefit from broader economic empowerment initiatives.

President Hassan also cautioned against discrimination towards food vendors, stressing that the sector provides livelihoods for many families.

“This sector sustains the daily lives of many Tanzanians. The government will continue to protect their dignity,” she said.

She added that food services are closely linked to other sectors and must be strengthened to support productivity and long-term development. She further noted that implementation of the Vision 2050 agenda will begin in the 2026/27 financial year, with a focus on building a knowledge-based economy.

The President also highlighted the role of digital systems in linking vendors to markets and financial services, directing ministries to ensure adequate training is provided to enable adoption.

The Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, said the forum brought together stakeholders to discuss opportunities, challenges and the future of the sector.

She said the government continues to support small-scale entrepreneurs through improved access to affordable credit.

“The government recognises the contribution of small-scale entrepreneurs to household welfare and national development,” she said.

Umalita secretary Havijawa Omari said the association aims to grow its membership to over 100,000 by 2030. She said food vendors serve a broad customer base, including professionals and office workers and deserve greater recognition.