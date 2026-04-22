Oryx Gas donates LPG kits as Tanzania pushes clean cooking drive

In her address, the President said the group contributes to economic activity and food access, and stressed the need to improve working conditions and promote safer cooking methods.
The launch was accompanied by training for vendors drawn from different regions. Sessions were facilitated by Oryx Gas Training Manager Peter Ndomba and covered business formalisation, safe use of LPG, quality standards and cost management.
Participants were also introduced to clean cooking solutions aimed at reducing reliance on charcoal and firewood.
During the event, President Samia handed over LPG cylinder kits to selected vendors, signalling a shift towards cleaner energy use in the informal food sector.
Stakeholders said the move would help address health and environmental concerns linked to traditional fuels, while improving efficiency for small businesses.
Oryx Gas said it will continue supporting similar programmes to expand LPG adoption and strengthen livelihoods.
The initiative forms part of broader efforts to increase clean energy use and improve public health outcomes.