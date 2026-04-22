Oryx Gas donates LPG kits as Tanzania pushes clean cooking drive

Dar es Salaam. Oryx Gas Tanzania Limited has donated 200 LPG starter kits to the Ministry of Energy in a move aimed at expanding access to clean cooking energy.

The handover took place on April 21 when President Samia Suluhu Hassan officiated an event to mark the launch of the National Association of Food Vendors.

The initiative seeks to support more than 5,000 food vendors, commonly known as mama lishe and baba lishe, who play a key role in urban food supply.

In her address, the President said the group contributes to economic activity and food access, and stressed the need to improve working conditions and promote safer cooking methods.

The launch was accompanied by training for vendors drawn from different regions. Sessions were facilitated by Oryx Gas Training Manager Peter Ndomba and covered business formalisation, safe use of LPG, quality standards and cost management.

Participants were also introduced to clean cooking solutions aimed at reducing reliance on charcoal and firewood.

During the event, President Samia handed over LPG cylinder kits to selected vendors, signalling a shift towards cleaner energy use in the informal food sector.

Stakeholders said the move would help address health and environmental concerns linked to traditional fuels, while improving efficiency for small businesses.

Oryx Gas said it will continue supporting similar programmes to expand LPG adoption and strengthen livelihoods.