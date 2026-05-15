GSM CEO unveils bold vision behind Yanga’s 20,000-seater modern stadium

Dar es Salaam. Chief Executive Officer of GSM Group, Aisha Mohamed, has described the planned 20,000-seater stadium for Young Africans (Yanga) as a transformational project that will reshape the future of football infrastructure development in Tanzania.

Speaking during the signing ceremony of the landmark project in Dar es Salaam, Aisha said the proposed stadium is not only important for Yanga supporters, but also for the wider growth of sports business and infrastructure in the country.

“Today marks an important milestone not only for Yanga, but also for the future of sports infrastructure development in Tanzania,” said Aisha during the ceremony attended by government leaders, Yanga executives, club members, supporters, and stakeholders from the sports sector.

The project is expected to provide Yanga with a modern football home capable of hosting local and international matches while boosting the club’s commercial potential.

According to Aisha, GSM’s involvement in the project is built on a long-standing relationship with Yanga that has existed for more than a decade.

“For over a decade, GSM Group has proudly supported Yanga through different stages of its growth and transformation,” she said.

She noted that during that period, the club has evolved into a professionally managed institution with strong ambition, improved performance, and a growing international reputation.

Aisha explained that GSM secured the project following a rigorous and competitive tender process that involved technical evaluations and strategic discussions aimed at identifying a capable development partner.

“We are honoured that GSM emerged successfully through what was a competitive, transparent, and rigorous tender process,” she stated.

She emphasized that the project requires more than financial investment, saying successful delivery will depend on technical expertise, project management discipline, and long-term commitment.

“At GSM, we believe this project requires more than financial participation. It requires execution capability. It requires project management discipline. It requires long-term commitment,” she added.

The CEO stressed that GSM’s experience in managing large-scale operations and infrastructure projects in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, real estate, and industrial development gives the company confidence in delivering the stadium successfully.

She said the company will bring together world-class contractors, experienced engineers, technical specialists, and professional project management teams to ensure the stadium is built to the highest standards.

She said that project will become one of the most ambitious privately-driven sports infrastructure investments in Tanzania, especially at a time when many football clubs across Africa are seeking financial sustainability through modern facilities.

One of the major highlights of the agreement is the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) jointly owned by GSM and Yanga to oversee the stadium’s development.

According to Aisha, the structure is designed to ensure alignment, accountability, and long-term sustainability between both parties.

“This will not simply be a contractor-client arrangement. The stadium will be developed through an SPV jointly owned by GSM and Yanga,” she explained.

She added that the arrangement demonstrates GSM’s confidence in the future success of the project and its commitment to working closely with Yanga leadership throughout the development process.

Beyond infrastructure, Aisha acknowledged the emotional significance of the stadium to millions of Yanga supporters, popularly known as Wananchi.

“For millions of Yanga supporters, this is a dream that has existed for generations,” she said.

“A dream of having a true home that reflects the stature, history, and success of this great club.”

She noted that GSM understands the responsibility attached to the project and pledged to maintain high standards in governance, quality, and execution.

“Our commitment is clear, to deliver a stadium built to the highest standards and work closely with the leadership of Yanga to ensure this becomes a landmark development that the whole nation is proud of,” she said.

Aisha also praised Yanga’s leadership for showing courage and vision in pursuing a project of such magnitude.