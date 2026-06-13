England football team's equipment stolen in US ahead of World Cup opener

Kansas City. England’s preparations for their World Cup opener have been disrupted after a large amount of team equipment was stolen from a transport vehicle in Kansas City, US authorities and media reports have confirmed.

According to reports from UK and international media, the incident occurred as the squad’s equipment was being moved to their training base at Swope Soccer Village ahead of their first training session in the city.

Items believed to have been taken include players’ match boots, training footballs and other essential kit used for preparation.

However, some reports indicate that key personalised boots and elite performance gear may not have been among the stolen items, with investigations still ongoing to establish the full extent of the loss.

The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed it is investigating a possible theft from a team vehicle, with local media reporting that two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

The Football Association (FA) is understood to be working closely with local authorities and logistics teams to recover the missing equipment and secure replacements in time for training schedules to continue as planned.

England’s camp is expected to regroup quickly, with head coach Thomas Tuchel overseeing preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Croatia.