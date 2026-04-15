Four CRDB customers win tickets to watch World Cup final match

Dar es Salaam. A total of four customers of CRDB Bank have won tickets to watch the World Cup final live in the United States through the campaign “Fainali Ndo Mpango na TemboCard Visa.”

The winners are Keneth Masana Bina, Arnold John Samugabo, and Erick Harison Mlinga, who are residents of Dar es Salaam, and the fourth winner is Gasper Melkiory Kavishe from the Morogoro region.

In addition to these winners, three other customers of the bank have won an 85-inch television, a decoder, and a package that will enable the winner to watch all the World Cup final matches, which will also take place in Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The winners are Samson Mkumbo, Theresia Mawalla, both residents of Dar es Salaam, and Eunice Masigati from Dodoma.

The CRDB bank's Senior Manager of Card Business, Karington Chahe, said that the customers won after using TemboCard Visa Debit, Prepaid Card, or Credit Card to make purchases and were automatically entered into the draw.

“I congratulate all the winners and encourage our bank’s customers to continue using TemboCard Visa Debit, Prepaid Card, or Credit Card to make payments for various services or products so that they can automatically enter the draw and stand a chance to win,” said Chahe.

He said the campaign is still ongoing, with six more winners yet to be selected for World Cup match tickets and seven winners for the 85-inch television prize, which will include a decoder and a package enabling them to watch all World Cup matches.

“The main goal of running this campaign is to reward our customers and encourage them to continue making purchases using our services,” he said. “Football is a sport that unites people worldwide regardless of nationality, language, or culture. Recognizing this, CRDB Bank saw it as important to give our customers an opportunity to be part of this global excitement through this beloved sport,” he added.

He noted that the campaign will run for three months until it concludes on June 12, 2026.

He explained that the world is rapidly moving toward digital payment systems, and Tanzanians must also embrace this shift to take advantage of opportunities in buying and selling goods and services, as the world has become like a global village where people can purchase what they need without physically meeting sellers.

“This campaign is part of CRDB Bank’s efforts to promote the use of digital payments, bring innovation in financial services, and reward our customers for their loyalty.”