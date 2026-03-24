Giants lock horns at the top as league pauses for FIFA Series

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Mainland Premier League heads into the international break with a thrilling three-way title race taking shape, as Young Africans SC, Simba SC and Azam FC continue to push each other at the summit of the standings.

With the league pausing for the upcoming FIFA Series set to begin Friday in Kigali, the table reflects a fiercely contested campaign defined by consistency, resilience and tightening margins.

Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) sit top with 38 points from 16 matches, maintaining an unbeaten run of 11 wins and five draws.

Their dominance is further highlighted by an impressive goal difference of +29, having scored 32 goals while conceding just three, by far the best defensive record in the league.

Close behind are Simba SC, who have accumulated 31 points from 14 matches, leaving them with games in hand that could significantly influence the title race.

Their strong form, with nine wins and only one defeat, keeps them firmly within striking distance. Azam FC, meanwhile, remain unbeaten after 15 matches, collecting 29 points.

However, eight draws have slowed their charge, leaving them third despite boasting one of the league’s most solid defensive records, conceding only four goals.

Further down, teams such as JKT Tanzania and Pamba Jiji are quietly building momentum, while mid-table sides like Singida Black Stars and Namungo FC remain unpredictable, capable of upsetting the top contenders.

At the bottom, the relegation battle is equally intense, with KMC FC rooted at the foot of the table with just eight points, while Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City continue to fight for survival.

Speaking after his side’s recent outing, Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves acknowledged the growing intensity of the title race but expressed pride in his team’s position at the top.

“The first half of the season is over and we are in first place. Although today’s result wasn’t what we wanted, we leave with the absolute certainty that our resilience is made of steel,” he said.

Goncalves praised his squad’s determination, highlighting their ability to overcome injuries and setbacks. “I want to highlight the bravery and sacrifice of our boys, fighting through so many adversities.”

He also reflected on the team’s journey, noting how they had to recover from an early disadvantage. “When we first took on this challenge, only two matchdays in, we were trailing behind our rivals.

Today, we look at the table and see the fruit of our hard work, we are the clear leaders.” Despite the pressure from rivals, the coach remains confident. “We are at the top on our own merit, and that is exactly where we intend to stay.”