Yanga gain edge in title race after Simba, Azam slip

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League title race has taken another twist after Simba SC and Azam FC both dropped crucial points, failing to close the gap on leaders Young Africans (Yanga).

Simba were held to a 1-1 draw by Pamba Jiji FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, while Azam FC settled for a goalless draw against Mashujaa FC at the Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma today on March 19, 2026..

Simba are now sit third with 28 points from 13 matches in the league standings.

The Msimbazi Street giants took the lead in the 33rd minute through Anicet Oura, who finished off a well-worked move initiated by Elie Mpanzu.

However, their advantage lasted only three minutes as James Mwashinga struck a powerful free-kick to beat goalkeeper Djibrilla Kassali and restore parity for Pamba Jiji. Despite creating several chances afterward, Simba failed to find a winner, a result that could prove costly in their pursuit of the title.

Heading into the match, Simba had a realistic opportunity to narrow the gap to just one point if they won all their remaining first-round fixtures. Instead, the draw has complicated their mission. Meanwhile, Azam FC’s stalemate against Mashujaa further eased the pressure on Yanga.

The Chamazi-based side struggled to break down a resilient Mashujaa defense, dropping two valuable points in a match where they were favorites.

The result sees Azam complete the first round with 29 points, but without significantly tightening their grip on second place or mounting serious pressure on the leaders

The combined outcomes have effectively handed Yanga a psychological advantage in the title race. Even with matches in hand for Simba, the maximum points they can now reach at the end of the first round is 34.

This means that Yanga, who had been under pressure, will still maintain at least a three-point cushion even if Simba win their remaining fixtures.

This scenario allows Yanga to regain control of the title narrative, with their rivals missing key opportunities to capitalize. As the league intensifies, the margin for error continues to shrink.

With Yanga now enjoying a slight buffer at the top, the chasing pack must respond quickly or risk falling further behind in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested championship race.





The relegation battle in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League is beginning to take shape, with several teams at the bottom struggling to find consistency as the season progresses.

Currently sitting 12th, Fountain Gate F.C. appear to have a slight cushion compared to the rest, with 16 points from 16 matches. However, their goal difference of -11 shows defensive frailties that could still drag them deeper into trouble if results don’t improve.

Just below them, Coastal Union F.C. are also on 15 points, but their inconsistency has been a major concern. With only three wins in 16 matches, they must quickly rediscover form to avoid slipping further down the table.

Mbeya City F.C. and Tanzania Prisons F.C. are tied on 13 points, firmly entrenched in the danger zone.

Both sides have struggled defensively, conceding more goals than they have scored, a trend that highlights their vulnerability under pressure. Prisons, having played an extra match, may feel added pressure as the margin for recovery narrows.

At the bottom, Kinondoni MC are in a critical position with just eight points from 16 games. With only two wins and a goal difference of -20, they face an uphill battle to avoid relegation unless a dramatic turnaround occurs.