Injuries disrupt Young Africans’ plans to defend their title

Young Africans are facing a growing injury crisis, with several key attacking players sidelined and undergoing treatment, raising concern over the team’s ability to sustain their title defence.

Despite the setbacks, Yanga have enjoyed an impressive run this season, winning 11 of their 15 matches and drawing four, scoring 31 goals and conceding just two to collect 37 points.

However, the absence of key contributors has begun to draw scrutiny from analysts.

Forwards Prince Dube and Laurindo Dilson Depu have each scored six goals, while Dickson Job has added one and Israel Mwenda has provided three assists.

All have been affected by injuries, with their combined contribution of 13 goals and three assists underlining their importance to the squad.

The return of Pacome Zouzoua offers a timely boost after his spell on the sidelines. Without him, the team would have been missing a combined tally of 16 goals and five assists, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

The absence of striker Clement Mzize, who netted 14 goals and provided five assists last season, has further reduced Yanga’s attacking threat.

His record from the previous campaign, along with his six goals and seven assists in 2023/24, reflects the void left in the squad.

Defender Ibrahim Abdulla ‘Bacca’, who contributed five goals last season despite his defensive role, is another notable absentee. His absence, alongside other injured players, has compounded the team’s challenges.

Former Yanga forward Mohamed Hussein said the team’s scoring momentum has slowed, noting that the presence of players such as Dube and Mzize guarantees goals at any moment.

He stressed their importance, particularly in the decisive second round of the season.

Ex-defender Oscar Joshua added that injuries to key first-team players inevitably disrupt team balance, while former goalkeeper Benjamin Haule noted that replacing such influential figures remains a major challenge, even as Pacome works his way back to full fitness.