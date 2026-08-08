Government pledges irrigation and tech investments to boost Zanzibar agriculture

Unguja. Zanzibar Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has said the Nane Nane agricultural exhibition should leverage innovation to transition from conventional farming to commercial agriculture.

He made the remarks on Saturday, August 8, 2026, while closing the 10th Nane Nane exhibition being held in Dole, Kizimbani, Unguja, Zanzibar.

He said the exhibition offers an opportunity for farmers and livestock keepers to exchange experience, boost trade and investment, and strengthen cooperation among the government, private sector, development partners, and the general public.

"For citizens to continue participating in large numbers in the exhibition, greater innovation is required alongside educating farmers so they can move away from subsistence farming to sustainable commercial agriculture," said Mr Abdulla.

According to the Second Vice President, the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources, and Livestock has achieved major milestones, including the completion of the Kilimo App system, increased farmer registration, completion of a new livestock disease research laboratory in Kizimbani, and completion of the Chamanangwe bee products marketing centre in Pemba.

He said the government will continue investing in irrigation farming, improved seeds, livestock, farm inputs, agricultural research, and technological applications to boost production and address climate change impacts.

However, he said achieving sustainable development in the agricultural sector requires empowering youth and women through capacity building, such as providing skills, capital, modern technology, and access to markets, measures that will bring prosperity to farmers and livestock keepers while accelerating growth in the sector.

For his part, Zanzibar Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources, and Livestock, Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame, said the government's aim in investing in agriculture is to ensure Zanzibar becomes self-sufficient in food production and reduces reliance on imports.

To achieve these goals, Mr Makame said the Ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders and partners, plans to deliver education, skills, and modern tools to farmers and livestock keepers to broaden scope across the agriculture and livestock sectors.

Tanzania Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Ms Ng'wasi Kamani, noted that bringing together the agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and natural resources sectors under one umbrella simplifies learning and access to products for the public.

Ms Kamani said youth and women have shown strong enthusiasm for participating in agriculture and livestock activities, emphasising the need to prioritise their empowerment so they can achieve their goals.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources, and Livestock, Mr Saleh Mohamed Juma, disclosed that for the 2026 exhibition, the Ministry succeeded in upgrading infrastructure and enhancing the showgrounds, with Sh750 million spent on improvements.

He said the exhibition continues to grow stronger each year with an increasing number of exhibitors, noting that 498 participants are taking part this year.