Okello strike keeps Yanga firmly on top of Mainland Premier league

Dar es Salaam. A well-taken second-half goal by Allan Okello was enough to hand defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) a hard-fought 1-0 victory over KMC in a Mainland Tanzania Premier League match played at the KMC Complex today, May 6, 2026.

The decisive moment came in the 65th minute when Okello unleashed a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area after being expertly set up by Shekhan Ibrahim.

The Ugandan midfielder showed composure and precision to beat the KMC goalkeeper, sealing what turned out to be the winning goal in a tightly contested encounter.

Yanga controlled large spells of the match, dictating tempo with their fluid passing and attacking movement, but they were made to work hard by a determined KMC side that defended deep and looked to hit on the counterattack.

Despite creating several chances in the first half, the defending champions were unable to break the deadlock before the interval.

After the restart, Yanga increased the pressure, with Okello, Ibrahim and their attacking teammates pushing forward in search of a breakthrough.

Their persistence eventually paid off midway through the second half when Ibrahim’s clever pass split the KMC defence, allowing Okello the space he needed to strike decisively.

The victory ensures Yanga maintain their position at the top of the league standings with 51 points from 21 matches.

It also extends their impressive unbeaten run this season, with the team now boasting 15 wins and six draws. Their consistency continues to underline their strong title credentials as they aim to successfully defend the championship.

For KMC, the defeat adds to an already difficult campaign. The loss leaves them rooted at the bottom of the table with just nine points from 21 matches, increasing their chances of relegation to the Championship division next season.

Despite showing moments of resilience, particularly in defence, they struggled to create clear scoring opportunities against a well-organised Yanga side.

As the season progresses, Yanga will look to maintain their momentum and tighten their grip on the title race, while KMC face an uphill battle to avoid the drop.