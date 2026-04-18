Thomas’s late heroics send Coventry City back to Premier League after 25-year wait

Blackburn. Coventry City are back in the Premier League after a 25-year absence following a dramatic 1-1 draw away to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday, a result that confirmed their promotion from the Championship with three games to spare.

Needing just a single point to secure their return to the top flight, Frank Lampard’s side achieved their objective in tense fashion, surviving an early setback before producing a late equaliser that sparked jubilant celebrations among players and travelling supporters.

Blackburn took the lead in the second half through Ryoya Morishita, putting a temporary hold on Coventry’s promotion party and raising the stakes inside a packed Ewood Park. The home side, still battling to avoi relegation, defended resolutely and threatened to delay Coventry’s confirmation of promotion.

However, Coventry, who have been one of the Championship’s most consistent sides this season, refused to be denied. Their persistence paid off late in the game when defender Bobby Thomas rose highest to meet a set-piece and power home a decisive equaliser in the 84th minute, securing the point they needed.

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard celebrates after winning promotion to the Premier League. PHOTO | REUTERS

According to match reports, the goal triggered emotional scenes in the away end, with more than 7,000 Coventry fans witnessing the moment their club confirmed a return to English football’s top tier for the first time since 2001.

The draw ensured Coventry finished the job without needing to wait for other results, with their position at the top of the Championship table reflecting a season of sustained excellence under Lampard. Reports confirm the club’s promotion was officially sealed after the final whistle, ending a long and often turbulent 25-year journey back to the Premier League.

For Lampard, who took charge in November 2024, the achievement marks a significant milestone in his managerial career, having rebuilt Coventry into a dominant force in the second tier. The squad’s resilience was evident once again at Blackburn, where they responded under pressure to deliver when it mattered most.

Coventry’s return also caps a remarkable rise from the lower divisions in recent years, including spells in League One and League Two, making this promotion a symbolic moment in the club’s modern history.