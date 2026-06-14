World Cup passion takes centre stage in Coca-Cola fan initiative

Dar es Salaam. Coca-Cola Tanzania has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at bringing Tanzanians closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through a series of fan experiences, promotions and community activations across the country .

The campaign will end on July 18, seeks to tap into the excitement surrounding the world’s biggest football tournament by creating opportunities for fans to engage with the event through retail promotions, entertainment activities and digital platforms.

Building on its long-standing partnership with FIFA spanning nearly five decades, Coca-Cola says the initiative is designed to celebrate football’s ability to unite people and create shared moments of joy.

Speaking during the launch, Coca-Cola Tanzania Frontline Marketing Director, Kabula Nshimo, said football remains a powerful force that brings people together, particularly during the FIFA World Cup.

“The FIFA World Cup is more than a football tournament. It is a global celebration that connects people through shared emotions and unforgettable moments.

Through this campaign, we want to ensure Tanzanian fans feel part of that experience wherever they are,” he said.

According to the company, the campaign will reach more than 15,000 retail outlets, entertainment venues, restaurants and quick-service establishments nationwide.

Fans will have access to football-themed activities and experiences designed to enhance their enjoyment of the tournament.

Coca-Cola Kwanza Ltd General Manager David Chait said the brand aims to accompany fans throughout the emotional journey of the World Cup.

“Football creates moments of excitement, tension and celebration. We want Coca-Cola to be part of those experiences by bringing fans together and creating memorable moments throughout the tournament,” he said.

As part of the campaign, consumers will also have opportunities to win prizes and access exclusive experiences through promotional purchases.