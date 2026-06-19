Yanga defeat Fountain Gate to leapfrog Simba at the top

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) have returned to the summit of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League following a 2-0 victory over Fountain Gate FC yesterday.

Yanga secured all three points through a dominant second-half display, with both goals coming shortly after the restart. Pacome Zouzoua broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute after being set up by Mudathir Yahaya, finishing calmly to give the hosts the lead. Just two minutes later, Yanga doubled their advantage when Laurindo “Depu” Aurelio latched onto a well-delivered pass from Maxi Nzengeli and made no mistake to seal the win. The victory saw Yanga climb back to the top of the standings with 66 points, strengthening their push to retain the league title as the season enters its decisive phase.

They now hold a two-point lead over second-placed Simba, who continue to apply pressure in the title race, while Azam FC sit third with eight points separating them from the leaders.

The result further highlights the intensity of the championship battle, with only a handful of matches remaining as the top three sides continue to fight for supremacy in a tightly contested campaign. Mainland Tanzania Premier League has been suspended for six days to allow four clubs to compete in the semifinals of the CRDB Federation Cup. The break gives defending champions Young Africans (Yanga), Simba, Azam FC and Coastal Union an opportunity to focus on their quest for a place in the domestic cup final.

Simba will kick off the semifinal action on June 20 when they take on Coastal Union at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha. The Msimbazi giants will be aiming to keep alive their hopes of ending the season with silverware after missing out on the league title race.

The second semifinal will be played a day later, on June 21, when defending champions Yanga face Azam FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

The encounter is expected to be fiercely contested as both sides seek a place in the final and a chance to lift one of Tanzania's most prestigious knockout trophies. Following the cup fixtures, attention will shift back to the league campaign.