Yanga extend lead at the top after Okello masterclass against Coastal Union

Dar es Salaam. Allan Okello continued his impressive form for Young Africans S.C. after scoring twice and providing one assist in their convincing 3-0 victory over Coastal Union F.C. in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League match played today, May 9, 2026, at the KMC Complex.

The Ugandan midfielder once again proved to be the heartbeat of Yanga’s attacking play as the defending champions produced a dominant display to strengthen their hold at the top of the league standings.

Yanga started the match on a high note, controlling possession and pressing Coastal Union deep inside their own half from the opening whistle. Their early dominance paid off in the 18th minute when Okello opened the scoring with a calm finish following a well-worked move initiated by striker Prince Dube.

Dube delivered a precise pass into the penalty area, allowing Okello to slot the ball home and hand Yanga a deserved lead. The goal lifted the confidence of the Jangwani Street side, who continued to create several scoring opportunities before halftime.

Coastal Union attempted to respond after the break, but Yanga’s organized defense and midfield control denied them clear chances. The visitors struggled to contain the movement and creativity of Yanga’s attacking players, especially Okello and Pacome Zouzoua.

In the 62nd minute, Okello doubled Yanga’s advantage after receiving a brilliant pass from Pacome. The midfielder timed his run perfectly before beating the goalkeeper with a composed finish to score his second goal of the afternoon and his latest important contribution in Yanga’s title campaign.

The victory was sealed in the 75th minute when Okello turned provider. After another swift attacking move, he delivered a fine assist to Maxi Nzengeli, who made no mistake in converting the third goal.

The result saw Yanga collect 54 points from 22 matches, maintaining their position at the top of the Mainland Premier League standings. The victory also widened the gap between them and their traditional rivals Simba SC, who remain second with 46 points from 21 matches.