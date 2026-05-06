Yanga SC part ways with Portuguese coach Pedro Gonçalves after seven months

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have officially parted ways with Portuguese tactician Pedro Gonçalves after a seven-month spell in charge, marking another significant shift in the club’s technical bench.

Gonçalves, who was unveiled on October 25, 2025, as the new head coach of the Tanzanian giants, leaves the club having overseen a short but eventful period.

His appointment had been widely welcomed at the time, with expectations that his European experience would strengthen the team’s competitiveness in both domestic and continental competitions.

However, after months of mixed performances and growing pressure, the club has decided to end the partnership. Yanga SC confirmed the departure in an official communication, thanking the coach for his services while signalling a new direction moving forward.

During his tenure, Gonçalves took over from Roman Folz, inheriting a squad already under high expectations following strong domestic dominance. His mission was to maintain Yanga’s winning momentum while also improving their performances on the continental stage. Despite flashes of promise, consistency proved difficult to achieve.

The club’s management has now moved quickly to stabilize the technical bench by appointing AbdulHamid Maolin and Patrick Mabedi to take charge of the team.

The duo is expected to oversee training and match preparations as the club continues its campaign in the Mainland Premier League and other competitions.

Maolin, a familiar figure in Tanzanian football circles, brings experience in domestic coaching structures, while Mabedi adds international exposure from his playing and coaching background in Southern African football.

Their combined leadership is expected to bring balance and continuity during this transitional period.

Yanga SC have emphasized that the changes are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the team’s technical setup and maintain competitiveness at the highest level.