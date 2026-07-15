France celebrates Bastille Day in Tanzania, reaffirming strong bilateral ties

Dar es Salaam. France marked its National Day, Bastille Day, in Tanzania on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with a colourful celebration that showcased the country's cultural diversity while reaffirming its longstanding partnership with Tanzania.

Held under the theme "Afro Bastille", the event celebrated the African heritage of many French citizens through music, fashion, art and cultural performances, highlighting the growing cultural connections between France and the African continent.

Addressing diplomats, government officials and invited guests, French Ambassador Anne-Sophie Ave challenged traditional perceptions of French identity, saying nationality is defined by citizenship rather than physical appearance.

"You are not French because you look French, but because you were born French or have chosen to become French," she said.

The ambassador noted that France is home to more than seven million people of African origin, describing Africa as an integral part of modern French society. She also highlighted France's overseas territories in the Indian Ocean, including Mayotte and La Réunion, as further evidence of the country's enduring historical and cultural links with Africa.

The event featured an exhibition celebrating prominent French citizens of African heritage and recognised the expanding cultural exchanges between France and Tanzania.

Ambassador Ave commended Tanzania's recent Swahili Cultural Week in Paris, describing it as a major success that had strengthened people-to-people relations between the two nations.

The celebration also saw the unveiling of the French Embassy's official khanga collection, designed by Tanzanian creatives through a nationwide competition that attracted more than 160 entries. Six winning designs were showcased during the event.

Winners of the French Embassy's 2026 Khanga Design Competition receive their awards during the Bastille Day (Afro Bastille) celebration in Dar es Salaam on July 14, 2026. The event showcased six winning khanga designs by Tanzanian artists, celebrating cultural exchange and the enduring friendship between France and Tanzania.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral cooperation, Ambassador Ave said France and Tanzania continue to deepen collaboration across key sectors, including water, energy, transport, infrastructure, education and tourism.

She noted that about 200,000 French tourists visit Tanzania each year, supported by direct Air France flights linking Paris with Zanzibar and Kilimanjaro.

The ambassador also recognised members of the French Embassy staff completing their assignments in Tanzania and acknowledged the contribution of development partners, including the French Development Agency (AFD), to the country's socio-economic development.

Representing the Government of Tanzania, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to strengthening its partnership with France.

Mr Kombo said diplomatic relations between Tanzania and France, established in 1961, have continued to flourish on the foundation of mutual respect, shared values and a common commitment to sustainable development.

He commended France's support through investments in water, sanitation, health, education, transport and energy, noting that French development financing has made a significant contribution to Tanzania's development over the past three decades.

Mr Kombo also welcomed the continued growth in trade, investment and tourism between the two countries, alongside their cooperation in promoting regional peace and security.