Dar Leopards, Mombasa Club for rugby international friendly

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Rugby grounds will host another thrilling international rugby fixture on Friday as Clyde & Co.’s Dar Leopards face off against Mombasa Sports Club from Kenya from 3.30pm.

Before the main clash, a women’s curtain-raiser match will kick off at 3pm, followed by the men’s 15s fixture.

The upcoming encounter marks another milestone in the Dar Leopards’ growing calendar of regional rugby matches. The fixture continues to strengthen cross-border sporting ties between Tanzanian and Kenyan clubs while promoting the sport’s development in East Africa.

Clyde & Co., an international law firm with seven fully integrated offices across Africa, is partnering with the Dar Leopards Rugby Club to organize the event.

The partnership highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and sports development in Tanzania.

The event will be hosted by Peter Kasanda, Clyde & Co. Africa Chair, a former Dar Leopards player and club chair, who is eager to welcome players, guests, and supporters

Spectators attending the UDSM Grounds can expect an afternoon filled with competitive rugby, refreshments, and a vibrant social atmosphere. The event aims to celebrate both the sporting spirit and the shared commitment of local and international partners in promoting rugby and community participation.

The afternoon will open with a showcase match featuring the Dar Cheetahs, the women’s contact rugby team of the Dar Leopards. Established in 2024, the Cheetahs have quickly made their mark through dedication and teamwork, and are already preparing for an expanded and more competitive 2026 season.

Their match will set the tone for the main event between the Dar Leopards and the visiting Mombasa Sports Club. The Dar Leopards, one of Tanzania’s oldest and most established rugby clubs, continue to play a central role in nurturing local talent and promoting the game nationwide.

With active men’s, women’s, and touch rugby teams, the club remains a vital contributor to the growth of Tanzanian rugby at both grassroots and competitive levels.

Friday’s fixture also signals the Leopards’ continued efforts to revive the traditional “Mamba Cup,” a regional tournament that historically featured clubs from Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Mombasa.

Plans are underway to bring back the competition in 2026, reintroducing a much-loved rivalry to the East African rugby calendar.