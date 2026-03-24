Makonda pledges Kawe arena as Thabeet boosts Dar City ahead of BAL

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s basketball ambitions have received a major boost after Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, reaffirmed government plans to construct a modern basketball arena in Kawe, as Dar City departed for South Africa to compete in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Makonda said the proposed multi-purpose facility is part of a broader strategy to develop basketball and provide young players with improved infrastructure and professional pathways.

He noted that the initiative follows directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, with initial designs for the Kawe arena already in progress.

The minister made the remarks while officially bidding farewell to Dar City, urging the team to represent the nation with pride on the continental stage.

He described their participation in the BAL as a significant milestone for Tanzanian basketball, which continues to grow in popularity among the youth.

Makonda stressed that success at international level could inspire a new generation of players to pursue the sport seriously, both as a career and a source of opportunity.

“The history you are creating will motivate many young people to believe in their talents and see basketball as a pathway to transforming their lives,” he said.

Dar City face a tough challenge in the tournament after being drawn alongside top African sides including Al Ahly, Petro de Luanda, Johannesburg Giants, RSSB Tigers and Nairobi City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the team’s star player Hasheem Thabeet expressed confidence ahead of the competition, saying preparations have been thorough.

“We have trained well in Zanzibar and the team is in high spirits. We are ready to compete because we have talented and experienced players,” said Thabeet.