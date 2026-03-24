Makonda pledges Kawe arena as Thabeet boosts Dar City ahead of BAL

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s basketball ambitions have received a major boost after Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, reaffirmed government plans to construct a modern basketball arena in Kawe, as Dar City departed for South Africa to compete in the Basketball Africa League (BAL).
Makonda said the proposed multi-purpose facility is part of a broader strategy to develop basketball and provide young players with improved infrastructure and professional pathways.
He noted that the initiative follows directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan, with initial designs for the Kawe arena already in progress.