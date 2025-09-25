MIS Invitational Swimming Gala Set for October 5 and 6

Morogoro. The Morogoro International School (MIS) will host its Annual Invitational Swimming Gala on October 5 and 6 at the school’s swimming pool in Morogoro.

The event will be conducted under Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) guidelines and promises two days of thrilling competition and sportsmanship.

Organised by the MIS Piranhas swim team, the gala has drawn more than 170 registered swimmers from 14 schools across Mainland Tanzania, making it one of the most anticipated school-level swimming competitions of the year.

Coach Mbaraka Hamisi, who leads the Piranhas, said final preparations are well underway.

“We’re expecting a well-run and exciting gala. It’s not just about competition—it’s about growth, learning, and connection within the swimming community,” said Hamisi.

The gala will feature 74 events across five age categories: 8 and under, 9–10, 11–12, 13–14, and 15 and over.

Hamisi said the event aims to provide a platform for young swimmers to test their skills, gain valuable experience, and compete alongside their peers in a supportive and energetic environment.

“More seasoned swimmers will also have the opportunity to showcase their abilities at a high level of competition,” he added.

For her part, MIS’s head teacher, Lisa Talley, extended gratitude to everyone contributing to the gala’s success.

“We’re especially thankful to our sponsors—namely Edukwanza, Constructor University, Ziwa Steel, Ayo Jenga, Nature Land Safaris, Khimji’s Tailoring, Pepsi, ATN, SMJ Farms, Mosi Mobile, and Red Chili—for their generous support. We also deeply appreciate the commitment of our coach, swimmers, and their families,” said Talley.