Mwakinyo suffers ninth-round TKO in IBO world title fight, Matumla outpointed by Prat

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian prominent middleweight boxer Hassan Mwakinyo has lost his bid for the International Boxing Organization (IBO) middleweight world title after suffering a ninth-round technical knockout (TKO) defeat to Ivorian-French professional boxer Michel Soro at the Parc des Expositions in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The highly anticipated 12-round contest ended when referee Jerome Lades stopped the fight in the ninth round after Soro established clear control and continued to land effective combinations against the Tanzanian challenger.

Mwakinyo entered the bout seeking to become Tanzania’s latest world champion and add another milestone to a career that has seen him emerge as one of the country’s most accomplished boxers.

However, the challenge proved too difficult against the vastly experienced Soro, who showcased his technical ability, ring intelligence and tactical discipline throughout the contest.

After a competitive opening, Soro gradually took command of the fight by controlling the distance and dictating the pace.

The Ivorian-French boxer consistently found openings through Mwakinyo’s guard, forcing the Tanzanian fighter to spend extended periods on the defensive.

As the bout progressed, Soro’s pressure intensified while Mwakinyo struggled to mount sustained attacks.

The turning point came in the later rounds when Soro increased the tempo and landed a series of telling punches that prompted the referee to intervene and stop the contest.

The victory secured the IBO middleweight title for Soro and improved his professional record to 39 wins, four losses and two draws.

For Mwakinyo, the defeat leaves him with a record of 25 victories and four losses, with all four defeats coming by knockout or technical knockout.

Although Mwakinyo has earned recognition through several notable victories during his professional career, he was unable to overcome Soro’s superior experience and tactical execution on the night.

Meanwhile, It was also a difficult outing for Tanzania in another major fight on the card, as welterweight boxer Amir Rashidi Matumla suffered a points defeat to French boxer Milan Prat.

Matumla delivered a spirited performance and attempted to impose his aggressive style throughout the contest.

However, Prat's composure, movement and tactical discipline enabled him to edge the closely fought encounter on the judges’ scorecards.

The fight formed part of "The Dream 1" undercard and was regarded as one of the evening’s competitive matchups.

Prat successfully navigated the challenge posed by the Tanzanian prospect to secure victory and maintain his upward trajectory in the welterweight division.