Nkya legacy lives on as Lina PG Tour tees off next month

Dar es Salaam. The first edition of the Lina PG Tour 2026 is scheduled to take place next month at the renowned Lugalo Golf Club, marking a significant new chapter in Tanzania’s golfing calendar.

One of the Lina PG Tour coordinator Ayne Magombe has confirmed that the four-day championship will run from March 26 to 29 at the Lugalo Golf Course, bringing together top talent in a tournament staged to honour and remember the late mother golfer, Lina Nkya.

Ayne said the Lina PG Tour (Pro-Am) will feature professional golfers and elite amateurs, offering a competitive platform designed to raise standards and accelerate the growth of golf in the country.

She said beyond the battle for honours, the event carries deep emotional significance as it celebrates the life, passion and lasting contribution of Lina Nkya to the sport’s development in Tanzania.

“The tournament seeks to preserve her legacy by creating opportunities for golfers to compete at a high level while inspiring the next generation, particularly women and young players, to embrace the game. By institutionalising the event in her name, stakeholders aim to ensure that her dedication and influence continue to shape the future of Tanzanian golf,” said Ayne.

Participation has been capped at only 74 subsidiary slots, making entry limited and highly competitive.

The restriction is intended to safeguard quality, maintain smooth organisation and deliver a championship that meets professional standards. With demand expected to be high, players are being urged to secure their spots early.

Registration is currently open, with the deadline set for March 19. Organisers have emphasised that no late entries will be accepted, underscoring their commitment to proper planning and seamless execution of the inaugural edition.

Defending champion Fadhyl Nkya will return to headline the tournament after claiming victory last year.

His participation adds further emotional weight to the occasion as he competes in an event dedicated to preserving Lina Nkya’s memory.

As one of the country’s leading golfers, he is expected to draw significant attention while facing strong competition from seasoned professionals and ambitious elite amateurs eager to make history in the tour’s debut edition.

The Pro-Am format will provide elite amateurs with a rare opportunity to compete alongside experienced professionals, fostering mentorship, exposure and invaluable competitive experience.

Beyond competition, the Lina PG Tour carries deep emotional significance as a tribute to the late Lina Nkya, fondly remembered as Tanzania’s “Mother Golfer.”

Lina was a pioneering figure whose dedication elevated women’s golf both nationally and internationally.

She passed away on January 19, 2021, but her legacy continues to inspire golfers across Tanzania.

During her lifetime, Lina transformed the Kobe Golf Tournament into a nationally recognized event over 11 years and introduced initiatives that allowed caddies to compete as players in mainstream tournaments, expanding opportunities within the sport.