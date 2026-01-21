Stars climb Fifa rankings after Afcon finals success

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania have climbed two positions in the latest FIFA World Rankings following a historic performance at the just-ended Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group stage, where the Taifa Stars qualified for the knockout phase for the first time in their history.

According to the rankings released this week, Tanzania are now placed 110th globally, up from their previous position of 112th. The Taifa Stars’ total points increased from 1181.22 to 1186.14, reflecting the positive impact of their results at the continental showpiece.

Tanzania’s best performance in the FIFA World Rankings came on 20 February 1995, when the Taifa Stars reached their highest ever position of 65th globally, a landmark achievement that remains a proud reference point in the nation’s football history and a benchmark for future generations as the team continues its rise on the continental stage.

The improvement comes after Tanzania recorded two hard-fought draws during the Afcon group stage.

The East Africans opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against regional rivals Uganda before holding North African heavyweights Tunisia to another 1-1 draw in their final group match.

Those results were enough to secure Tanzania a place among the last 16 teams, marking a significant milestone in the country’s football history.

The qualification to the knockout phase represented a major breakthrough for Tanzania, who had previously exited Afcon at the group stage in their past appearances.

The team’s disciplined displays, improved organisation and growing confidence were evident as they matched more established opponents on the continental stage. In contrast, Uganda dropped two places in the latest Fifa rankings and are now ranked 88th in the world.

Despite sharing a draw with Tanzania, Uganda’s overall Afcon campaign failed to generate enough points to maintain their previous position. Kenya, meanwhile, remain unchanged at 113th.

The Harambee Stars did not benefit from the latest ranking update, as they were not involved in competitive matches during the Afcon window, leaving their points total and global standing intact.

Tanzania’s rise in the rankings is expected to boost morale within the national team setup and strengthen confidence ahead of upcoming international assignments, including World Cup qualifiers and future continental competitions.

The improved ranking could also enhance Tanzania’s seeding prospects in future tournaments and friendly fixtures.

Football analysts believe the Taifa Stars’ progress reflects steady development within the national team, driven by increased exposure to high-level competition and a growing number of players gaining experience abroad.