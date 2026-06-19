Tanzania to field 50 swimmers at Zone Three Championships

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will field a team of 50 swimmers at the Africa Zone Three Championships, formerly known as the CANA Zone Three Championships, scheduled to take place in Uganda in October, the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has confirmed.

TSA Technical Director, Amina Mfaume, told The Citizen that preparations are already underway as the association begins selecting swimmers who will represent the country at the prestigious regional event.

According to Mfaume, the selection exercise is ongoing, with the final squad expected to be announced once the assessment process is completed. “We are in the process of selecting swimmers for the Africa Zone Three Championships in Uganda,” said Mfaume. “This is an important regional competition, and we want to ensure that Tanzania is well represented by athletes who are ready to compete at that level.”

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The championships will bring together some of the strongest swimming nations in East and Central Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan and hosts Uganda, setting the stage for highly competitive races in both individual and relay events.

Mfaume said TSA is working to identify and prepare athletes based on their performances, discipline and readiness to compete internationally. The federation aims to assemble a strong team capable of challenging for medals and improving Tanzania’s standing in the region.

She added that the selection process will heavily consider results from recent national championships and performance trials, which have helped monitor the progress of both junior and senior swimmers from across the country.

“The competition will help our swimmers measure themselves against strong opponents from the region,” she said. “It is part of the broader development pathway as we prepare athletes for higher-level continental and global competitions.”

The championship is also expected to provide invaluable exposure for many young Tanzanian swimmers who are still gaining international experience and seeking to make their mark on the regional stage.

In recent years, Tanzania has increased its investment in swimming development through national championships and youth programmes designed to improve competitiveness and expand the sport's talent base.