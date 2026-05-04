US coach Pillado lands in Dar for 10-day elite swimming camp at Monti swimming pool

Dar es Salaam. Renowned United States swimming coach Austin Pillado has arrived in the country to lead a 10-day high-performance training camp aimed at boosting the standards of Tanzanian swimmers and coaches.

The camp, organised by Monti International School, officially got underway after the coach jetted into Dar es Salaam on Sunday night (May 3, 2026), receiving a warm welcome from the school’s founder and director Fatma Fernandes, alongside staff, local coaches and officials from the Tanzania Swimming Association led by chairman David Mwasyoge.

The NCAA-level coach was treated to a colourful traditional dance performance shortly after arrival and delighted guests by briefly joining the dancers, setting a lively tone ahead of the intensive training programme scheduled to run until May 14.

Speaking upon arrival, Pillado expressed excitement about working with Tanzanian swimmers and contributing to the growth of the sport in the country.

“I am very happy to be in Tanzania and to train swimmers, coaches, and also meet parents who support their children in the sport. I commend Fatma Fernandes for making this possible,” said Pillado.

The camp will feature structured daily sessions focusing on technique, endurance, race strategy and performance analysis. According to organisers, the programme will run in two main sessions each day, giving participants ample time for both in-water training and theoretical learning.

Fernandes said the initiative is part of a broader vision to raise the level of swimming in Tanzania to meet global standards by exposing athletes to international expertise.

“We are here to warmly welcome Coach Austin Pillado to Tanzania. His presence marks an important step in our journey to elevate competitive swimming and youth sports in our country,” she said.

“At Monti International School, we believe Tanzania has talent — what we are building is the system to unlock it.”

She noted that the camp has attracted more than 100 young swimmers and over 20 accredited coaches from across the country, making it one of the largest specialised swimming clinics ever hosted locally.

Beyond the pool sessions, the programme also includes a special parents’ engagement workshop scheduled for May 9, where Pillado will share insights on athlete development, nutrition, discipline and how families can support young swimmers to reach elite levels.

Fernandes added that May 10 will mark another milestone, with the official launch of the Monti Performance Lab and a modern 25-metre swimming pool equipped with six lanes, underwater cameras, touchpads and Olympic-standard diving blocks—facilities expected to significantly enhance training quality.

She emphasised that such investments demonstrate how private institutions can play a vital role in advancing sports development in Tanzania, complementing national efforts to nurture youth talent.

For his part, Mwasyoge praised the initiative, saying it aligns with the long-term vision of strengthening grassroots development in the sport.

“We commend the efforts of the private sector, especially Monti International School, for bringing a notable coach like Pillado to Tanzania. It is a fact that the success of any sport depends on youth development,” he said.

“You need to invest in young athletes, and what Monti has done is highly commendable. We call upon other stakeholders to follow this example.”